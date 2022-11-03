Learning for better results

Make Your Own Way offers a unique experience of blending football and trading while diving deep into training, learning, and achieving impressive results. FBS, a broker company, and LCFC, a football team, have designed a series of joint activities.

Some of them will include the stories of traders and footballers, each showing what success means and what it takes. FBS traders and LCFC players will tell about their paths, share what barriers they had to smash, and what helped them along the way. Some activities come with gifts and souvenirs for participants.

The concept behind Make Your Own Way is presented in the video – it connects the dots between trading and football, showing things they have in common. Both require a thoughtful approach, fast thinking, developing tactics and strategies, and making informed decisions.

Football field or trading platform, one needs to see the whole picture, minimize risks and work to increase the possibility of success. The task is only possible with training and learning with a reliable broker.

The importance of education in trading is vital as financial markets are full of risks one has to be able to spot and avoid. It is possible if one works with a reliable broker who assists and teaches about crucial trading issues.

A helping hand

FBS puts a lot of effort into creating educational content for its customers. The company promotes the importance of preparation before trading, the necessity of learning, and having your own strategy. Clients learn with teaching materials in various formats.

On the official website, social media, and FBS apps, clients can find free courses on trading. FBS financial analysts explain trading terminology, teach using indicators, reading patterns, analyzing, and more. The materials are divided into levels so everyone can start education where they feel comfortable, from beginner to advanced traders.

FBS webinars are another way of learning. Clients get trading insights and tips; they can ask trading-related questions directly and have a discussion online.

FBS & LCFC partnership’s great goal

Make Your Own Way is not the first project that FBS and LCFC started. They have been fruitfully cooperating for over a year. Each time their projects brought up important issues. This time it’s a message of the importance of making the right choice. A trader or football player, everyone creates their life themselves.

A video made within the joint project transmits this idea. Everyone can see it live on the screens of the King Power Stadium, LCFC’s home stadium, to get inspired.

