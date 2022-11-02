The best way to get around GamStop

The single best way to get around GamStop restrictions is to simply use non-GamStop casinos and bookmakers.

These casinos are licensed and operate outside the borders of Great Britain. As such, they are not subject to the same rules and regulations. This is because the UK Gambling Commission does not oversee them.

Because the UK Gambling Commission’s regulatory reach only extends to casinos and bookmakers operating within these borders, any online platform in another country does not have to follow the same rules.

Non-GamStop casinos typically obtain their gaming license in Curacao, a constituent nation of the Netherlands located in the South Caribbean Sea.

Despite being issued by a small island on the other side of the world, a Curacao license operates much the same as a UK one. It requires operators to meet specific standards and requirements, and only then can they allow players to spin and bet,

Best of all, in most cases, UK players can sign up for non-GamStop casinos quite easily.

This solution is not only the most accessible execution but also offers players several benefits, including improved offers and welcome bonuses.

How to use slots without GamStop

The best way to use slots without GamStop is to sign up for a non-GamStop casino account.

These sites offer a like-for-like experience as their UK counterparts but typically with much more significant games libraries and improved offers. Many players not included in the GamStop scheme have now switched to non-GamStop casinos simply for the recommendations and choice of games alone.

Signing up for a non-GamStop casino is also a lot easier. While UK casinos are typically keen for players to submit photos of passports, driving licenses, utility bills, and even proof of earnings, non-GamStop sites don’t require these upon signing up.

Players visit the non-GamStop casino via their favorite browser, sign up as they would for any other site, deposit funds, and begin playing.

Even if you are self-excluded from UK casinos and bookmakers due to GamStop, these non-UK betting sites will allow you to play.

Whether players like it or not, GamStop is now part of the UK betting and casino gaming scene. Designed to curb problem gambling and help people control addictive behaviour, the scheme has been met with a mixed response.

While GamStop is helpful for specific players, others have found the scheme problematic. GameStop’s strict rules mean those who have signed up unaware of how it works are now unable to place bets or use casino slots.

Keep reading if you find yourself in this position and want to get around GamStop. Below, we’ll share with you why non-GamStop casinos are the best to get around GamStop and back to enjoying casino slots and sports betting safely.

What is GamStop?

GamStop is an opt-in programme that allows people to self-exclude themselves from using casino and betting sites. Think of it like a bouncer on the doors of the casino. If your name’s on his list, he’s not letting you in. Likewise, no casino or bookmaker in the country will.

The scheme was launched in 2018 by the non-profit organization the Remote Gambling Association. It works with the National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited and aims to restrict online betting and gambling activities for those with addictive or problematic behaviors.

In effect, the system allows casino and sportsbook users to block the use of gambling websites for a preset amount of time. It does this by requesting personal information such as your name, address, date of birth, email addresses, and contact numbers.

It will then store these in a database, and if this information is used to try and signup with a gambling website, the user is prevented from doing so.

In September 2019, the Gambling Commission that regulates casinos and bookmakers in the UK decreed that all websites must enroll in the scheme. Failure to do so would mean a removal of a gaming license.

As of March 2021, all UK online casinos and bookmakers are now part of the GamStop scheme.

Anyone who signs up for the scheme cannot use any casino or betting site for the duration of their self-exclusion.

Reasons to bypass GamStop

While GamStop needs to be reasonably robust to ensure those with addictive gambling habits cannot use gambling websites, the scheme is considered quite draconian.

While the safety of players is always encouraged, there are legitimate reasons some people need (or want) their self-exclusion period removed. These include:

Self-exclusion can be set for too long

When signing up to GamStop, after inputting your name, address, birth date, and other details, you will be asked how long you want your self-exclusion period to last.

This includes three options, with six months being the shortest possible period. Other options include 12 months of self-exclusion from gaming sites and a more extended period of 5 years.

Unfortunately, in the time since its launch, one of the flaws in the GamStop scheme that players have observed is that there needs to be fine-grained control over the self-exclusion time.

Some players may want to curb their casino gaming or betting for between 6 and 12 months, which the GamStop system does not allow.

Other players report that their self-exclusion time is far too long. A lot can change in 2-4 years, with players ready to game responsibly before a 5-year exclusion period reporting frustration that they are still unable to do so.

Accidental self-exclusion

While GamStop only allows players to self-exclude themselves, enrolment in the scheme by other people does happen.

In some cases, some people have been pressured into self-exclusion or had their information submitted by a partner, family member, or friend without permission.

In these cases, while the intention is well-meaning, this violates the GamStop terms of service. In addition, close ones could be unduly concerned or over-zealous in their approach.

Privacy concern

Another flaw in the GamStop system regards the storage of personal information. Players may also dislike that their data is being held and shared by a centralized database.

Even in genuine cases of self-exclusion, players can change their minds and decide they no longer want to be enrolled in the scheme for data-privacy reasons alone.

Freedom of choice

For many, it is also a personal choice to use slots or place sports bets.

GamStop is designed to curb addictive gambling under UK laws, regulations, and guidance. Nevertheless, there is an argument for people to be free to change their minds and use gambling sites.

As independent companies operating within the UK, GamStop casinos are free to exclude players. However, as players within a free country, players are also free to find ways around GamStop should they wish.

Are non-GamStop casinos legit?

Non-GamStop casinos are 100% legitimate and are used safely by millions of users daily.

While GamStop free casinos may not have a UK license, this does not mean they are illegal. Far from it, these sites have acquired their gaming license elsewhere, notably from the government of Curacao.

A gaming license from Curacao is a government-recognized accreditation that entitles companies to run a casino and sportsbook operation. Often, a company will have its license issued by the gaming authority in Curacao and be owned by a subsidiary company that resides in another country, such as Cyprus.

It is often suggested that a Curacao license is less valid than a UK gaming license. This is not true. While the UK does have more stringent laws and regulations over gambling, these are often seen as overbearing, privacy-invading, and draconian.

For many players, even those not self-excluded by GamStop, these offshore casinos, and betting sites are seen as a way to maintain privacy, especially when using crypto as a funding source.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the downsides of bypassing GamStop?

It is essential that only players who can gamble responsibly bypass GamStop. Before using Curacao-licensed casinos, players should ask whether they can afford to do so and if they can maintain control while gaming on slots.

Can I reverse GamStop requests?

No, GamStop has a stringent policy: once a player has self-excluded themselves, this cannot be undone. For this reason, non-GamStop casinos are the most viable solution to get around the scheme.

What currencies do non-GamStop casinos accept?

Non-GamStop casinos accept a wide range of currencies, with most accepting Visa and Mastercard, as well as a variety of different cryptocurrencies.

Are non-GamStop casinos safe to use?

Millions of players every day safely use non-GamStop casinos. This is because they are fully licensed by the government of Curacao and operate outside of UK borders.

Do non-GamStop casinos pay out?

Yes, non-GamStop casinos’ payout at the RTP games is set by providers. They also operate using the Provably Fair system that ensures true randomness, giving players peace of mind that unmanipulated algorithms are used.

Withdrawing from non-GamStop casinos is much the same as UK casinos. However, this process takes little time and can be removed from various sources, including bank accounts and crypto wallets.

Takeaway

Whether you’ve set your self-exclusion period too long or been enrolled into the scheme accidentally, non-GamStop casinos are the best way to get around GamStop.