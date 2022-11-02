Leading dairy brand and flagship product of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Peak Milk has taken its latest campaign promoting healthy habits, quality dairy nutrition and reviving the declining breakfast culture among Nigerians, ‘Peak Breakfast Café’, to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Kano and Jos.

The ‘Peak Breakfast Café’ is a nationwide educational and fun campaign that began in Lagos last month and will hold in several popular markets and supermarkets across other Nigerian cities, including Port Harcourt and Onitsha.

The brand team served free nutritious breakfasts at three popular Abuja markets, namely: Old Garki Market, Market Road, Kubwa and Market Square, Karu. Alongside other professionals, including nutritionists and Chef, the Team also enlightened the people on how to get protein-rich breakfasts and test their protein levels while gifting them nutritious dairy products from Peak.

The Peak Brand Team also served free breakfasts for two days at Terminus Market, Jos, Plateau State, while actor Ahmad Lawan joined for two days at Abubakar Rimi Market, Kano.

Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Moninnuola Kassim, disclosed that the Peak Breakfast Café, which seeks to enlighten ordinary Nigerians about the importance of having nutritious #PeakBreakfast, will be taken to other designated venues.

“Due to a busy schedule, the temptation would be to skip breakfast, but this should be avoided because personal well-being, mental alertness and sustained energy levels throughout the day are crucial,” Kassim explained.

“We would continue to take this campaign to different regions of the country at different touch points. During the campaign, Nigerians will enjoy Peak complimentary breakfast and gifts while we educate them on the importance of a protein-rich breakfast,” she said.

“Traders and shoppers in Lagos, Ibadan, and now Northern Nigeria have enjoyed Peak complimentary breakfast and gifts; we are visiting the Onitsha Market in Anambra State and Next Cash & Carry in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to educate Nigerians on the importance of protein-rich breakfasts,” Kassim said.

Speaking at Abubakar Rimi Market, Kano, Ahmad Lawan reiterated the importance of taking breakfast with quality dairy, attributing his sound health and boisterous spirit to the consumption of Peak Milk.

He said, “There are several foods we eat in the morning, and they should be taken with Peak Milk to make us productive and strong throughout the day because it is filled with nutrients that are beneficial to the body system.”

Studies have shown that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It provides energy for the day’s activities and supplies the body with essential nutrients required for good health. Studies show that only 56 per cent of Nigerians eat breakfast. People who skip breakfast may miss vital nutrients, including folate, calcium, iron, Vitamin A, and Vitamins B1, B2, B3, Vitamin C, and D.

At all these markets, traders and shoppers were served free breakfasts and won prizes in the fun games, including cooking contests, lauded Peak Milk for the initiative.

The Peak Breakfast Café campaign is ongoing till 13 November 2022 to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of nutritious breakfast while serving them free meals.

Peak Milk is a brand of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, an affiliate of Royal Friesland Campina in the Netherlands.