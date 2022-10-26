Polaris Bank is giving away millions of Naira in cash prices and other special rewards in its ongoing
Save & Win promo. Over 4300 Nigerians will win varying cash prizes ranging from N25,000 to
N1million in the promotion.
Below are four basic ways to qualify for a chance to win in the ongoing promo:
FIRST, download VULTe on iOS and the App store to open a Polaris Savings Account or dial USSD
*833*0# on your phone or better still log into Polaris Bank at
https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/opening/
SECOND, grow your account by N5,000 or more for 30 days or 3 months to qualify for monthly &
quarterly draws respectively; by N50,000 for 3 months to qualify for special draws.
THIRD, in the event of a customer’s account being dormant, the customer could reactivate such an
account without visiting the Bank. Simply log in on the portal:
https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/reactivate/, accept the terms and conditions, and update
the required details the Bank may need.
FOURTH, follow the Bank’s handles @polarisbankltd across all social media platforms or visit the
website at www.polarisbanklimited.com to stay updated.
Start saving and keep winning.
Terms and conditions apply.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products for
individuals and businesses.
