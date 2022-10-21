The incumbent Senator representing Adamawa Central, and gubernatorial flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aishatu Binani, organised and sponsored a record breaking medical outreach at Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, Adamawa State.

A total of 1,500 patients with visual impairments received free cataract surgeries, and by the will of God their sights have been restored. The beneficiaries were also provided free eye glasses. Meanwhile, another 50 women received free fibroid surgeries, taking the number of beneficiaries of the medical outreach to 1,550.

In addition, seven (7) state-of-the-art equipment; Bilirubim Meter (1), CPAP Machine (3), Infusion Pump (6), Infrared Vein Finder (2), Patient Monitor (3), Photo Therapy Lamp (LED -3), and Baby Cot (3) were presented to the Pediatric Department of the Teaching Hospital.

In her powerful flag-off speech, the lawmaker stressed that “we are doing this in order to assist our people to regain their full health status, because as it is often said – “Health is wealth”, for without good health, one cannot be productive, and without productivity, our families easily fall back to poverty.”

Expressing his hearty gratitude, Ezekiel Madelo – a beneficiary of the free cataract surgery who had been nursing sight problems for over ten years, prayed for the Senator Binani’s continuous success in her engagements. Similarly, Nakambeso Aluba – a beneficiary of the free fibroid surgery who had been battling fibroid for over seven years, appreciated the laudable efforts of Senator Binani, and wished her success in the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial elections.

The timing of the medical outreach couldn’t be more indicative of Binani’s prioritization of human capital development as it came when her mandate is facing a bit of uncertainty following the recent court judgment. She ensured the project was executed to the letter despite the inconvenience.

The medical outreach was a fruitful collaboration between Senator Binani and the trident of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Federal Co-operative College, Orji-River and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

