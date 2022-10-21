The University of Roehampton London has launched a new local office based in Lagos to support partners and students across Nigeria and increase opportunities for Nigerian students to study at the London-based University. The office, which has been operational since early September 2022, will be officially declared open in a private ceremony on Tuesday 25 October 2022.

The University has been committed to providing a high-quality applicant experience to prospective student and the launch of the new office will help the University guide and support students throughout their application process.

The University of Roehampton London is a campus university with a strong and fast-growing reputation for quality teaching and research. Earlier this year , the university was recognised as the best mo dern university in the UK for research and the highest-ranked modern university in London as part of the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021.

Roehampton offers guaranteed scholarships for Nigerian applicants admitted onto one of the many undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, as well as scholarships worth up to £4,000 per year of study . Since September 2021, more than 250 Nigerian students have been awarded a scholarship and have enrolled at the University.

Prof Jean-Noel Ezingeard, Vice Chancellor, University of Roehampton London, says: “T he University is committed to supporting students from Nigeria to realise their

ambitions of studying in the UK . It is a privilege to be visiting Lagos for the launch of our new office which will help support our partners and pro spective students with expertise and guidance throughout the application process. ”

About University of Roehampton

The University of Roehampton, London, is an established international higher-education institution providing a high-quality learning and research experience with the aim of developing personal growth and driving social change.

The University has a proud a nd distinguished history dating back to the 1840s and it was one of the first institutions in the UK to admit women to its colleges of higher education. This tradition of commitment to equality continues to be part of the ethos of the University, which has one of the most diverse and thriving communities of students in the UK; its 9,000 student body includes international students from over 146 countries.

Today the University’s Healthcare provision includes Nursing (taught on the Roehampton campus and at Croydon College), therapeutic psychology and counselling, biological sciences and sports coaching.

www.roehampton.ac.uk