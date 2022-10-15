As election campaigns at both presidential and governorship levels get underway throughout the country ahead the 2003 general elections, the Zamfara State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Dauda Lawal, Saturday protested an attack on the members of his party’s campaign team in Gusau, the state capital by thugs allegedly sponsored by the state government. Photos of vandalized vehicles and torched buildings were provided as evidence of the attacks.

Lawal described the attack as the height of lawlessness, brigandage, and provocation capable of heightening the tension in the state. A statement issued by the Dauda Lawal Governorship campaign media centre in Gusau said the PDP candidate and his entourage were attacked by heavily armed thugs, on Friday night while entering Gusau.

The attack took place as the fate of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle remains uncertain following a pending court case challenging his eligibility for the 2023 governorship election. Matawalle is seeking re-election for second term of four years on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State. The pending case is at the Federal High Court, Gusau where the plaintiffs are seeking Matawalle’s disqualification from the race over perjury charges arising from alleged certificate forgery and age falsification.

Saturday’s statement condemning the attack of PDP political gathering by suspected thugs read in parts: “We are in a critical time. Unfortunately, we found ourselves in this mess. We thought thuggery and hooliganism had become a thing of the past in the state, but it has been resurrected by the APC and state government.

“The Peoples’ Democratic Party has been known to be law-abiding, we are a party that strictly works and abides by the law of the state. That is the reason why we waited for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to lift the ban on the governorship campaign before organising any politically related activity in Zamfara State.

“The PDP has fixed today, 15 October as a day to receive thousands of APC decampees to the PDP as well to inaugurate the 2023 governorship Campaign Council.

“Our entourage was attacked on our way to Gusau, by thugs sponsored by the APC and the state governor. Many of our vehicles were smashed and burnt during the attack.

“Today, the thugs led by one Aliyu Alhazai Shinkafi, the former chairman of the Zamfara Anti-thuggery committee and Commandant of the Zamfara Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) attacked the residence of the PDP candidate. Alhazai led thugs and barricaded the road leading to Lawal’s residence and venue of the gathering with two vehicles, setting up a parameter for the attack. In the renewed unprovoked attack, they used deadly weapons on our supporters and our campaign buses were vandalized and looted.

“We know the APC and the Matawalle-led government intends to unlawfully use force to stop our campaign activities across Zamfara State. The hooliganism we were not praying for has returned to the state. The issue is a source of concern”.

“Zamfara people are fed up with the All Progressive Congress (APC) and leadership style of Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle; A reason why the APC and the governor were tensed by the wide acceptance and popularity attracted by the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal. Hence, they resorted to violence.

“We are appealing to the Inspector General of Police, Director General of Department of State Service, and all relevant security to intervene and stop the APC and Governor Matawalle from unlawfully using state apparatus and thugs to attack our campaign activities.

“Governor Matawalle is trying to stifle the electioneering activities of the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal.

“In an exclusive interview with one of the national dailies, last Wednesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, disclosed that the Commission is in tandem with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election campaign by political parties as provided in Section 94 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022. The INEC, therefore, warned state governments not to prevent other political parties from campaigning in their domains.”

Few days ago, a concerned group, Zamfara Alternative Forum raised the alarm over the unlawful activities of some overzealous supporters of the Zamfara State governor who were accused of launching offensives against the opposition including those suspected to have anything to do with the alleged certificate forgery and age falsification case against the state governor.

According to Mr Tanimu Salihu Mafara, the Chairman of the Forum, the governor and some of his avid supporters have set out to deploy state power against the opposition especially the dissenting voices suspected to pose a threat to his quest for the realisation of his second term ambition. He alleged that even some well-meaning patriots in the state who are not active political players have not been spared as they have fallen victims of the unwarranted onslaught.

“It is public knowledge that Mr Matawalle has been dragged before the Federal High Court, Gusau on account of suspected false affidavit sworn to by him as it relates to Constitutional requirements of eligibility and in contravention of Electoral Act as amended in 2022. The case was instituted by Muazu Mannir Haidara and Incorporated Trustee of Majalisar Matasan Arewa Association.

“Since the filling of the said suit, the Governor has become restless and irritant and has ordered the Chief Security Officer to track and deal with any threats against his second term bid,” the forum stated.