Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu (OON), a foremost investor with specialization in strategy, threat assessment, risk analysis, integrated security systems, procurement, and training, just bagged the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) conferred this on him, alongside 441 other Nigerians and seven foreigners on 11 October 2022, in recognition of contributions to national development.

The awardees, drawn from different sectors of the economy and segments of the society, represent the best of talents, selfless leaders, patriots and believers in the Nigerian aspiration, in this round of national honours. To be privileged in receiving a national honour, from amongst more than 200 million Nigerians is no small feat.

Everyone honoured has worked tirelessly in their own capacity, many out of public limelight for decades, playing their own roles in defending the “honour and glory” of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In this class of awardees are Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (GCON), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General; Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) (CFR), the Comptroller-General of Customs and; Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar (MON), the Imam that sheltered over 300 Christians against an angry mob. For more than thirty years, Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu (OON) has worked in the private sector to provide jobs for hundreds of people.

Beyond business, Alhaji Saleh is an exceptional philanthropist with great passion for involvement in life- impacting projects, which have provided economic empowerment for many rural communities, created employment opportunities and alleviated poverty. His support for religious groups has contributed to ethno-religious peace, tolerance, love and respect.

In addition to this, Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu (OON), the Chairman of Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Limited, is committing over $3 Billion in private funding, in partnership with Huawei and Africa Finance Corporation, to enhance the revenue diversification drive of the Federal Government. Premium Times previously reported on how the Nigeria Customs Modernisation Project, being implemented by TMP, as a Public Private Partnership contract, will generate well over $176 Billion for the Federal Government, over 20 years.

Prior to this leap of faith in the Nigerian economy, Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu (OON) invested in the Aviation, National Security, Cybersecurity and Intelligence sectors. He has worked with different national and international security organisations. Alhaji Saleh has also coordinated transnational security partnerships, by building an extensive network of trusted global partners, in formal and informal circles. He has done this within an ecosystem that promotes global peace and security initiatives.

National honours are designed for individuals like Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu (OON), who not only excel in their careers and private lives, but go beyond their comfort to give back to their communities and country. A deserving recognition for a silent hero who continues to work out of the public limelight, the 2022 national honours continues a tradition of inspiring patriotism and endless commitment to the progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.