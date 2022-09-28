The London School of Public Relations (LSPR) Nigeria was launched earlier this year to provide corporate training to business owners, professionals, and aspirants in the PR industry. On 7 and 8 July 2022, LSPR Nigeria had a workshop anchored by John Dalton, the founder, and Chief Executive Officer of LSPR Global and Susan Croft, Director of Programmes who spoke on focusing on Crisis Management and Navigating Uncertainty and Personal Branding and Executive Presence respectively.

One of the attendees, Tosho said: “One of my key takeaways from the workshop was learning new hacks on how to have a wonderful presentation. It has not only helped build my confidence, I have actually adopted the knowledge in every of my activity and I can say I have improved graciously”.

After months of planning, London School of Public Relations Nigeria (LSPR Nigeria) is pleased to announce that it is starting its classes. The training which is 100% virtual will be carried out in two batches. The first batch of the class starts on Saturday, 24 September 2022 while the second batch starts on Saturday, 5 November 2022.

A variety of courses will include Fundamentals of Public Relations diploma, and other shorter courses focusing on Brand Building, Reputation, and Risk Management. The courses which would be taught by world-class trainers from Europe, the United States and Nigeria will run every weekend for the duration of 8 weeks.

The training is aimed at educating individuals in various occupations on methods of building skills that will foster professional development. Interested participants are encouraged to register via the school’s website, www. Lspr.ng

The founder of LSPR Nigeria, Charles Edosomwan has led advertising and digital marketing company-Teksight Edge for the past 8 years using data and technology to drive brand engagement and customer acquisition had this to say,“I am excited to be leading LSPR in Nigeria and I am looking forward to delivering our first courses. We have a team of excellent trainers who are experienced in both the virtual and the traditional classroom environments. The PR Landscape in Nigeria suffers from competency and standard issues especially with regards to professionalism and barrier to entry. We have the support of local business leaders and academia to ensure that professionals and business-people in Nigeria can have access to world class training.”

About LSPR Nigeria

The London School of Public Relations (LSPR) Nigeria was launched in 2021 to provide corporate training to business owners, professionals and aspirants in the PR industry.

LSPR Nigeria is a partner company to the London School of PR in the UK. The London School of Public Relations has been delivering world-class training in the UK and globally since 1993. The School is recognised in academia and the PR industry as one of the finest training establishments in PR.