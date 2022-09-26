Before you came across this article, you must have been looking for information on How to redeem a Giftcard to naira in Nigeria or find the best website to exchange your gift cards.

There are two possibilities here: either you’ve been exploited in the past by a corrupt merchant, or you’ve just gotten your first gift card and are seeking a way to exchange it for money right away.

The one thing we can ascertain is that you’re at the correct spot! Snappy Exchange is the best place to sell your gift cards and receive immediate payment into your Nigerian bank account or get your payment to your ghana cedis if you are transacting from Ghana.

Let’s give a quick rundown of what gift cards are and why they’re so crucial before we start blowing our trumpet about how effective our gift card exchanges are.

What exactly is a gift card?

In essence, a gift card is a prepaid stored-value money card typically provided by a retailer, bank, or company to be used as a substitute for cash for transactions within specific stores or online platforms.

Simply put, a gift card functions and seems much like a debit card from your bank, only it comes preloaded with cash. You can subsequently use the prepaid funds, the gift card’s receiver, to make various authorized online or in-person retail store purchases.

It’s vital to remember that the money loaded onto the gift card cannot be withdrawn; instead, you can make purchases using the card. Snappy Exchange will buy the card at your request and send the equal amount in naira to your bank account. Nice, huh?

What is the role of a gift card?

Generally speaking, gift cards are a form of payment used at authorized offline and online retailers. The gift card is loaded with money or is already loaded with cash that you or the gift card recipient may use on offline and online platforms.

Surprisingly, gift cards are a standard tool for customers to spend locally or send money to friends and are offered by practically all brands and retailers.

Different gift card types

In a nutshell, there are two different kinds of gift cards: physical and digital (e-gift cards), and each has pros and cons.

On a larger scale, however, you can divide gift cards into three groups based on their nature.

According to Acceptance

● Open Loop (or network): These gift cards are generally accepted because they are typically linked to a specific network, such as Visa or American Express. As a result, it suggests you can use these gift cards anywhere that takes the brand’s gift cards.

● Closed Loop: These gift cards are only accepted in a limited number of physical or online retailers or used for a small number of specific brands.

According to the ability to reload

● Reloadable: These gift cards can be refilled with cash until they expire.

● Non-reloadable: Gift cards like this can only be loaded once.

Considering the Issuer

● Credit card businesses and banks: Gift cards issued by credit card companies and banks are often open loops and may have administrative fees. The gift card, which will undoubtedly contain an expiration date, can be electronically authorized. Usually, you can choose whether or not you want it reloadable.

● Brands/individual business: Gift cards are typically a way for brands and respective business owners to keep customers loyal and boost sales.

How do gift cards make gift-giving simple?

Instead of buying anything for a friend or family member and running the chance of purchasing the wrong thing, one can offer them a gift card to the retailer that issued the card, allowing them to buy whatever they want.

Let’s concentrate on achieving our goal now that we understand what a gift card is and how it makes life easier for recipients. When the recipient receives the gift card, they put it to use. You must redeem a gift card for you to use it. It’s not complicated; do not be concerned. If they know the terms, anyone can quickly redeem their gift cards.

How does redeeming your gift card work?

It’s hardly rocket science, as was previously mentioned. Redeeming a gift card means using it to make purchases from a physical or online store or exchange it for money or digital currency on a safe app.

There are many ways to accomplish it, depending on why you want to use a gift card.

What are the different ways in Nigeria to redeem a gift card?

In Nigeria, there are primarily three methods for using gift cards.

1. Through the existing store of the card’s issuer.

2. Online Redeeming.

3. Selling for Cash

1. Redeeming from a Nigerian physical store?

The card issuer must have a physical location in Nigeria to be viable. For instance, A gift card brand operates physical stores in Nigeria and provides gift cards or certificates (both the same). It implies that if you have their gift card, you can visit the store, shop for what the card can purchase, and then pay with it in cash. For instance, Spar has physical stores in Nigeria and offers gift vouchers or gift cards (they are identical). This means that if you have an Spar gift card, you are able to visit their stores and buy what your card will allow you to purchase and then use it to pay in cash.

If you don’t already know the drill, the cashier will help you.

2. Online redeeming

You can redeem your gift cards online. Log into the website or app you want to use for redemption. Visit the option to redeem gift cards. Enter the gift card pin in the designated area, followed by the desired purchase amount. You then click “Redeem” to finish. For online shops or applications, you can employ this technique. A few examples are Google Play Store, iTunes, and other retailers with apps that allow gift cards to be used online.

3. Selling for cash

Have you got any gift cards you want to redeem to naira? You can trade that card in exchange of naira. All you have to do is sell it on a website that buys and sells gift cards at competitive prices. The most dependable website in Nigeria And Ghana for selling gift cards is Snappy Exchange. Two of the many qualities that keep them running strong in Nigeria’s gift card trading market are that they offer the best rates for gift cards and pay with the fastest speed.

That concludes our tutorial on How to redeem gift card to naira in Nigeria. Make it work for you; the time has come.