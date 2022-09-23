Here is how to win big in the ongoing TECNO Special Sales Promo

The TECNO special sales promo is still on, and you can still participate to win exciting gifts like headsets, gift bags, solar panels, and more with the purchase of the Camon 19 or Spark 9 devices from any TECNO accredited stores near you.

The promo started in August and has rewarded the loyal customers of TECNO with gift items in the weekly draw where 21 people qualified to win back-to-school bags and be among 3 lucky winners of solar panels in the final draw.

However, the best part of the special sales promo is that everyone can participate in the promo as an online or offline customer.

For offline fans:

Walk into any authorised TECNO store, purchase any Spark 9 or Camon 19 series and receive instant gifts such as Bluetooth speakers, Air Pods, and power banks.

The raffle ticket given qualifies you to be among 3 lucky winners of solar panels.

The online fans are not left out. You can win by following TECNO’s social media on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram and be part of all the trivia and special sales promo-related activities. Winners stand a chance to win branded items and other exciting prizes.

The final draw holds Friday, 30th September 2022, on TECNO’s social media pages. Don’t miss out on any of the details. Hurry now to the nearest TECNO store and make sure you’re following all social media pages to start winning.