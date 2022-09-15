The Mastercard Foundation celebrates the decennial anniversary of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme. Launched in 2012, the programme began as a $500 million initiative to develop the next generation of leaders who would drive social and economic transformation. The programme identifies talented young people from economically disadvantaged and hard-to-reach communities, primarily in Africa, and supports their secondary and higher education as well as leadership development. Initially, the programme aimed to support 15,000 young people. Over the last decade, the Mastercard Foundation has deployed $1.7 billion through the initiative to benefit nearly 40,000 young people, over 72 percent of whom are young women. To date, 18,544 young people have graduated from secondary and higher education.

“Through a network of extraordinary partners, the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme is enabling thousands of bright and deserving young people to access quality education and develop as leaders who give back to their communities and help to improve the lives of others.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars and Alumni are leaders and innovators; activists and entrepreneurs; tackling everything from climate change to health inequity. Their collective impact will be felt for generations to come,” says Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation.

According to a 2020/2021 survey of a sample of Alumni from the Programme, 87 percent of secondary-school graduates and 71 percent of university graduates are employed. Where Alumni have become entrepreneurs, they have collectively created over 16,000 jobs. In addition, 40 percent of university graduates say they are now supporting the education of their siblings.

Importantly, Mastercard Foundation Scholars unanimously express a strong commitment to giving back to their communities, which is a core principle of the Programme. During their education, each person creates or participates in a project, which addresses a specific challenge in their communities.

“Throughout my journey as a Mastercard Foundation Scholar, it has always been about being a better version of yourself so that you can go back to your community and help others,” says Joanna Gunab, who is now a medical doctor practicing in Northern Ghana. Joanna, a young woman living with a disability, also runs an initiative to support students with basic school necessities.

Another Alumni of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme, Faith Kipkemboi, is driving transformation in her native Kenya. She founded a community-based organisation, Cactus Mama, to deliver evidence-based, high-quality, and affordable mental health services in remote areas, especially for women. “We hope to create a better Kenya; a healthier Kenya,” she says.

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme began with a strong focus on secondary education, working with partners such as CAMFED, BRAC, Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), the African Leadership Academy (ALA), and the Equity Group Foundation (Wings to Fly) to provide young people with access to high school and improve completion rates —particularly for girls.

As more African countries adopt free secondary education policies, the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme has focused its attention on higher education, where tertiary enrollment rates across the continent remain low. At the same time, the Mastercard Foundation is continuing to improve quality, relevance, and inclusion in secondary education to prepare young people for the world of work.

“Our partnership with the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme is exceptional and has enabled us to fulfill our vision for the post-secondary school years,” says Ann Cotton, Founder and Trustee of CAMFED International.

“Every child matters and the Foundation looks at justice in the broadest possible sense, from the most impoverished [and] marginalized child to the most powerful institution with whom they work. And there is authenticity at every point on that trajectory.”

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme has grown into a network of over 40 pan- African and global partners working together to drive inclusion in education. African organizations represent more than 45 percent of this network.

Over the next decade, the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme will double its reach to support a total of 100,000 young people, 70 percent of whom will be young women. It will also dedicate more attention to the inclusion of disabled and forcibly displaced young people.

Moving forward, the Mastercard Foundation will also continue to support the network of higher education partners to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in ways that enable dignified work for young people in Africa. This is in line with the Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy, which aims to enable 30 million young people across the continent to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

“You interview the Scholars, they all wanted to do something not just for themselves but for the others—others in their family, others in their community…They are very much motivated by an altruistic spirit. And I think that is the power of this transformative approach. I really don’t think there is a better way than investing in young people.”

—Susan Davis, Founding President and CEO, BRAC USA

“Where do I hope the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme will be in 10 years? I hope that it will have an alumni network that is so vibrant that Scholars from the first classes are choosing to invest in the success of the incoming cohort. That is the single thing that we must get. If we get that right, we will have a metaphor that does not work in most of Africa, but we will have a snowball rolling downhill and gaining momentum in size as it goes.”

—Chris Bradford, Founder and Chairman, African Leadership Academy

“The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme has been a great means for EARTH University to increase awareness of issues of climate change, especially in rural areas, and around agriculture, in Africa. Before the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme, we had a small percentage of African students in our programme who faced different, but connected, climate change challenges compared to Latin America. And for us, it has been a great opportunity to learn more about other realities and also to contribute with the thinking and the

learning of the past few decades.”

—Arturo Condo, President, EARTH University

“My hope for the Scholars Programme is that by 2030 we have hundreds and hundreds of leader driven networks throughout Africa that are transforming everything.”

—Professor Michael Crow, President, Arizona State University

“The Mastercard Foundation set up this Program that really put everybody on a level playing field, and completely changed the game for those students that (so needed) support. It was very clear to the Mastercard Foundation, that the students—the young people—were the North Star.”

—Patrick Awuah, President and Founder, Ashesi University

“Being a Scholar means that I am a transformative leader, devoted to bringing economic and social change in my home country, in my region, and the whole African continent.”

— Godiolla Akimana is currently a Mastercard Foundation Scholar at the American University of Beirut

“Besides having access to listening ears, the comprehensiveness of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme played an immense role in who I have become. By not having to worry about food, the cost of living and books, I had enough quality time to prepare myself for post- graduation life. [I took advantage of] the full benefits of Ashesi’s diverse culture by hanging out with international students. I also benefitted a lot from Scholars’ development initiatives such as the summer internship fund, which sponsored my first internship.

Through the internships and from interacting with my colleagues at Ashesi, I learned to engage meaningfully in professional conversations and adapt to new cultures. Goldman Sachs employed me largely because of these

qualities, not my technical skills.”

—Maxwell Aladago, Graduate of Ashesi University, PhD student at Dartmouth College, where he is currently focused on AI research for solving some of Africa’s most pressing challenges

“I am always reminded of my privilege to have attained the education I have today, and I am forever indebted to everyone who helped me achieve my dream. As international organizations and Africans governments embark on developing the strategies, policies, and practices that will support progress against the SDG’s let them not forget that education underpins it all. And that a dream is what sustains us and keeps us engaged in building a bright future for those who will come after us.”

— Patricie Uwase, Graduate of the University of California Berkeley, Minister of State at the Ministry of Infrastructure in Rwanda

“With the help of the Mastercard Foundation, I have been able to attain a world class education not only once but twice. This exposure opened doors for me where I met like-minded people who are passionate about solving African problems. It was with these experiences that I launched my own social venture, Hepta Analytics.”

— Rahab Wangari, Graduate of Ashesi University and Carnegie Mellon University Africa (CMU-Africa), Founder of Hepta Analytics