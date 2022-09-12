Takebet Nigeria: insider secrets of top Nigerian sports betting sites

When the quality of your choices results in profit or loss, be it investment decisions or picking a trustworthy online sports betting site, you better possess all the relevant information. If the case is choosing a bookmaker to bet on sports, your best adviser is Takebet.ng — a new premium online media about the Nigerian sports betting industry, with its secrets revealed.

So how are the top betting sites in Nigeria researched by Takebet? Dipo Lukman, their sports betting expert and reviews author explains here.

Licenses, financial performance, reputation

First thing Takebet.ng checks out when assessing online bookmakers operating in Nigeria is their legitimacy. Every local betting business must possess a local license, which is granted by the Nigerian National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) alongside state licenses, including those issued by Lagos State Lotteries Board and State of Osun.

Takebet Nigeria exposes financial information about bookies, such as their revenues and numbers of active players, net worth of owners, biographies of founders and so forth.

Company reputation is assessed based on betting sites reviews of players, in the first place. After that, Takebet.ng researches sponsorship activity of online bookmakers with top football clubs and leagues, and with grassroots sports. Finally, analysts explore charity activities of sports betting sites with local communities in Nigeria and how much they give back.

Terms and conditions of promotions and bonus offers

As promotions are used massively by online sportsbooks to welcome new players and retain existing ones, experts of Takebet.ng spend hours researching T&C of betting bonus offers:

● time span of an offer

● necessity of a qualifying deposit

● necessity of a qualifying bet

● possible bonus amounts (minimum and maximum)

● wagering requirements (odds, bet types, sports and tournaments)

● rollover requirements (how many times to wager a bonus before withdrawing it)

The most popular type of a betting offer in Nigeria is an accumulator bonus, either a win promotion (getting you more cash on top of a winning multibet) or an acca insurance (usually compensating you with free bets if one selection only fails to win in your accumulator).

Another obviously popular type of a betting offer is a first deposit welcome bonus, which grants from 50% to 300% of your first deposit on top, up to a particular amount. This money must be wagered 10 times or more before any winnings can be withdrawn from a bookie.

Betting options

At the core of the best online sports betting sites in Nigeria are the following options:

● odds

● betting markets

● sports, tournaments and events

● live betting

Betting odds are a multiplier for your stake, derived from the probabilities and showing how much you stand to win. Inside odds, there is a margin of a bookie. The higher the margin is, the lower the odds are, and vice versa. A betting margin is a commission of a bookmaker.

Betting markets are options one can choose to bet on in all of the sports, tournaments and sporting events the bookmaker provides. You can bet prematch (hence before the beginning of an event) and in-play, which is also called live betting. Nigerian bookmakers differ in the sports and competitions they offer for live betting, and the betting markets to bet on in-play.

On-top betting features and products

There are technological advances in the sports betting industry of Nigeria that are enjoyed by great masses of players. First of all, you have cash out. This option allows you to sell a bet back to a bookmaker before the event in question has ever occurred — and win a share of ultimate possible winnings or, in the worst-case scenario, get a share of your stake back.

Secondly, Nigerian players enjoy placing bets on virtual sports a lot, as it allows them to bet and win fast if lucky. Virtuals are randomly generated events that start every few minutes, 24/7. There are virtual football events, virtual basketball, virtual tennis and more products.

Other tech features include an option to combine several selections from the same match into one bet, opportunities to rebet and edit accumulators, mobile applications and more.

Customer support

When exploring sports betting companies, Takebet Nigeria always tests their customer support services. Experts ask precise questions about placing bets, making a deposit and withdrawing money, bonuses and more — to assess the quality and the speed of answers.

