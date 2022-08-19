The innovative smartphone brand TECNO launched its newest addition to the Camon 19 series called the Tecno Camon 19 PRO Mondrian edition. The event was held on 16 August, 2022 at the Art hotel Victoria Island, Lagos in collaboration with the African Artists’ Foundation (AFF).

The event was indeed an extravagant one, and trust TECNO to always keep it premium and classy. The theme of the event was ‘’Tech meets Art’’ and the venue was packed with different top celebrities and guests from the Tech, Fashion, Art, Music, and Entertainment sectors of the industry who perfectly understood the assignment, some a little bit more than the others.

What is an event without the top dressed? Here are a few who topped the chart: