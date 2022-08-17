LandWey Investment Limited, a major player in Nigeria’s real estate sector has bagged the IAS accredited DMSL ISO 9001:2015 certification in recognition of its commitment, attainment and compliance with the requirements of international standards for the provision of site, services and residential developments for sale.

The certification followed a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by the IAS accredited Management Systems Conformity Body (MSCB-152) – DMSL in August 2022. The assessment listed Landwey as an organisation providing sites & services and residential development for sale on the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) global search directory – iafcertsearch.org, the official directory for all accredited ISO-certified companies.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification applies to any organisation, regardless of size or industry. More than one million organisations from more than 160 countries have applied the ISO 9001 standard requirements to their quality management systems.

Ms. Adeshola Bello, Managing Director, LandWey, in a press briefing, on Monday, expressed her gratitude for the recent achievement.

According to Bello: “Specifically, to become ISO 9001-certified, we have been independently assessed by the accredited certification body recognised globally, against ISO 9001:2015 requirements showing our commitment to quality assurance and customer satisfaction.

“This ISO certification demonstrates the commitment to our values in terms of excellence in delivery of product and services. Our processes, policies and business activities were audited to ensure compliance to requirements of the standard. We are very excited about this achievement as we continue to grow our market share and make positive strides in the industry.”

Applauding the efforts of the team in achieving this feat, Mrs. Seun Eyitayo, Chief Operating Officer, LandWey, said, “the ISO 9001:2015 certificate proves that LandWey demonstrates the ability and commitment to consistently provide quality products and services that meet our customer’s satisfaction as well as regulatory requirements.

“Now, more than ever, we are committed to quality and excellence in the delivery of our products and services.

“As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, LandWey will continue to follow the requirements, specifications and guidelines, set by the standard. Furthermore, we will ensure that we are consistently offering solutions that meet world-class standards.

“By achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification, we are able to exhibit our commitment to providing quality service, to which we will dedicate ourselves to continuous improvement and development and keep investing in technology, processes, and procedures to achieve the same,” Eyitayo noted.

LandWey is a real estate investment and advisory services company with development projects operating within the commercial, retail and residential property segments. Its flagship project, Urban Prime One Estate, is a recipient of the 2021/2022 African Property Awards for Best Residential Development in Nigeria.