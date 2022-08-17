Nigeria has several initiatives to protect its natural environment and endangered species. These include the establishment of national parks and reserves, the creation of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, and the enactment of wildlife protection laws. For those who have not visited, it is a pristine wilderness.

With less than 5% of the landmass in Nigeria afforested, the government is stepping up its efforts to do more to protect the country’s ecosystem, including the natural habitat for this African country’s wildlife. While the government has been neglectful in the past, there is fresh hope for change. A growing awareness of the importance of afforestation vis-a-vis human well-being and ecological balance has taken root.

Still Lots of Work to Be Done

According to the API (Animal Protection Index), Nigeria has been witnessing a slow and steadily improving animal welfare status. This began with the Nigerian Animal Welfare strategy in 2016, combined with a revision of existing Animal Rights Legislation. Over the years, increasing budgets have been allocated towards animal welfare and preservation.

Poachers remain a big problem in Nigeria, as evidenced by Investigation: Inside Nigeria’s shocking wildlife crimes and how culprit escape justice. Animal rights advocates are raising awareness initiatives in any way they can.

The country’s national parks and reserves are laser-focused on the protection of the natural environment and various endangered species. Today, we are briefly going to explore the Ngel Nyaki Forest Reserve, Old Oyo National Park, Cross River National Park, Yankari National Park, and the Gashaka-Gumti National Park.

Protected Habitats for Nigeria’s Wildlife

Ngel Nyaki Forest Reserve

Ngel Nyaki Forest Reserve is a rare stand of dry montane land that houses a population of the endangered Nigeria-Cameroon Chimpanzee. The park also contains the tantalus monkey, mona monkey and putty-nosed monkey. BirdLife International has designated it as an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area. It is home to some 160 bird species.

Old Oyo National Park

The Old Oyo National Park is located between northern Oyo and Kwara and has a total land area of 2,512 kilometres (970 miles). This vast land mass allows for various wildlife, including elephants, buffalo, and birds.

It also boasts a rich cultural heritage that dates back to the Old Oyo Empire. Nearby hotels include the Carlton Gate Hotel in Ibadan, Owu Crown Hotel in Ibadan, and SDM Tavern Hotel in Ibadan.

Cross River National Park

The Okwangwo Division, Cross River National Park, was established in 1991 out of three former forest reserves. It covers an area of 640 square kilometres, mostly closed canopy forest of lowland and submontane. The River Cross’s headwaters are located in the rugged topography.

There is a range of elevations from 150m in southern lowlands to 1,700m at the Obudu plateau edge in the north. Okwangwo lies near Takamanda National Park, Cameroon. Together they form the natural habitat for the Cross River gorilla and other critically endangered species.

Yankari National Park

Yankari National Park is a park located in Bauchi State, east-central Nigeria and southeast of Bauchi. It was first established in 1956 as a game reserve and declared a national park in 1991. The park covers an area of 870 miles (2,254 km).

Yankari is home to antelopes such as bushbuck, roan, elephants, hartebeest, and hippopotamuses. The park also features the world-famous Wikki Warm Springs, built by ancient inhabitants to store water.

Gashaka-Gumti National Park

The largest national park in Nigeria, Gashaka-Gumti National Park, covers an area of 6,731 km of pristine wilderness. It is named after two of the region’s oldest and most historic settlements: Gashaka village, Taraba State, Gumti village, and Adamawa State. Federal Decree created Gashaka-Gumti National Park in 1991 through the merger of Gashaka Game Reserve and Gumti Game Reserve.