Ahead of an official launch, The Reddington Hospital Group has announced that it has established a Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic at the Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos. The new centre is the result of a collaboration between The Reddington Hospital Group and Abuja Plastics, a renowned plastic surgery centre in Nigeria. This collaboration, combining an internationally accredited hospital with a renowned, international Plastic Surgery team with an impeccable safety record and unrivalled expertise is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Reddington Hospital Group headquarters in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Reddington Hospital, Mr. Emmanuel Matthews said the establishment of the Bodycare Centre was in response to the yearnings of discerning members of the public for a professional, affordable, high quality and world class plastic surgery clinic in Nigeria and reduce the foreign exchange spent by Nigerians on medical tourism to India , United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, among other countries.

Medical Director of Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic and Founder of Abuja Plastics, Dr. Stanley Okoro said the cutting edge medical technology and very qualified staff currently at Reddington Hospital provide a perfect synergy between Reddington and Abuja Plastics to make the Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic a plastic surgery destination for Nigeria, Africa and the world. Dr. Okoro has flourishing plastic surgery clinics in Nigeria and Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America and has extensive experience in all areas of plastic surgery. He has won many global awards. Okoro said plastic surgery is very beautiful and safe if done by a team of professionals in the right environment.

Dr Okoro is supported by a team of plastic surgeons and specialist doctors and nurses. A key member of the Bodycare team is Dr Jennifer Cameron, an experienced Plastic Surgeon from Minnesota, USA. The Reddington Bodycare Centre is co-located with its Breast & Gynae Centre at 276a, Kofo Abayomi Street, very close to the Continental Hotel in Victoria Island.

Explaining further, Dr. Cameron who is the Resident Plastic Surgeon said the Bodycare Clinic offers an extensive range of aesthetic plastic surgery procedures for all areas of the body including face lifts, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation and reductions, buttock lifts, contouring and reduction, Botox treatments and many others including procedures for men such as tummy tuck, waist reduction, etc. The centre has already accepted its first patient who travelled from the UK for the procedure. The Bodycare team will also provide remedial plastic surgical services as well as reconstructive services, providing solutions for congenital defects such as cleft palate, dealing with the victims of burns injuries and providing other specialist Plastic surgeries.

According to Okoro, there is no need to travel overseas for excellence in cosmetic or reconstructive plastic surgery as the services are very well provided at the Reddington Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic.

The Reddington Group which is internationally accredited is well known for pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare in Nigeria which include the first digital Cardiac Catheterization facility in Nigeria, the first angioplasty and stent operation to be performed in Nigeria, the first closure of a hole in the heart in a child using non-surgical modern technology. The Group has also established a reputation for being in the forefront of advances in the use of medical technology. On three occasions, it has been awarded Best Private Provider in the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards and have also scooped the Nightingale Merit Award for Excellence in Nursing Care Delivery.

The Bodycare Centre is the latest innovation from the pioneering Reddington Hospital Group who have previously opened numerous specialist healthcare facilities, and most recently opened the Duchess International Hospital in GRA Ikeja, an affordable top-quality hospital which in last month successfully operated on the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo. They have also broken new ground with pioneering cardiac and laparoscopic (keyhole) surgical procedures