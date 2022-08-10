The report produced by the General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd)-led visitation panel to the University of Lagos (UNILAG), which was submitted to the Ministry of Education in June 2021, contains a stinging indictment of the university’s administration, especially in its handling of the finances and its relationship with the former Governing Council.

The report, which PREMIUM TIMES has now exclusively published, also absolved the Dr Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council of any wrongdoing in its decision to suspend the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe.

In the over 400-page document, Babalakin was not found liable for any offence or infraction. It also shows that the denial of the content of the report by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sunny Echonor, was merely an attempt at a mass cover-up.

General Agwai’s panel was one of several visitation panels set up by the federal government to visit tertiary institutions across the country following the leadership crisis at the University of Lagos after the Governing Council suspended the Vice Chancellor based on its findings of gross financial mismanagement of the university’s finances. The Visitation Panel was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the affairs of the UNILAG from 2016 to 2020.

The reports by the ‘2021 Presidential Visitation Panels to Federal Universities, Inter-University Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education’ were submitted to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, in May, and the minister assured members that efforts would be made to ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the reports.

The Agwai panel, in the report it submitted to the Federal Government, affirmed the Babalakin-led Council’s position that the removal of a Vice Chancellor for gross misconduct under the 2003 Act is solely a Council decision after the Council has determined that the Vice Chancellor has committed an act of gross misconduct.

Significantly, the Agwai panel also echoed the findings of the Babalakin Council’s Saminu Dagari-led committee that was set up to review the expenditure of the University from May 2017 to 2019. The Council’s decision to sanction Ogundipe was based on the recommendation of the Dagari panel.

The Dagari committee, after meetings with the university management from October 2018 to February 2019, also painted a picture of gross waste and mismanagement of the resources of the university within the period under review and even before it.

Some of its findings reveal contract splitting, duplication of contracts and travel expenses and shoddy bookkeeping.

Among others, it advised the UNILAG Governing Council to “take appropriate action on all cases of financial mismanagement uncovered”.

The committee, created by the Governing Council on 5th September 2018, was headed by a council member, Dr Saminu Dagari. It had as its members Rev Yomi M. Kasali (council member); Mr Oladejo Azeez (University Registrar); Mrs Adepoju Adefope (deputy bursar); Mrs Adeoluwa Folami (Secretary) and Otunba Olutola Senbo (consultant). Its terms of reference were twofold: review the expenditure of the University of Lagos from May 2017 till date and; make recommendations to the Council based on the findings of the sub-committee.

The committee held 14 meetings, met with all key officials of the institution and reviewed all books relating to the finances. Its report revealed a shocking level of mismanagement of the resources of the university within the period under review and even before it.

“The committee could not justify the monthly payment of an average sum of N2,445,900.00 to the Dean (Student Affairs Unit) as a security grant. When asked why he was collecting the money, the Dean of Students Affairs explained “they were part of the security operations to maintain peace on campus,” the report states. – Paragraph 9.3.2 (b) (h)

The Agwai Panel faulted the accounting software being used by the university and that the format of the periodic budget performance report presented to the Governing Council has major deficiencies, adding that “it lacks the critical aspect management information, performance review criteria, and presentation.”

“The forgoing position of the funds and the corresponding financial assets look very bad and not acceptable. However, we could not ascertain the following: (i) correctness of the annual balances of the funds; (ii) if they are being utilized in accordance with the specific requirements of the donors; (iii) crediting each and every fund with applicable share of investment income; (iv) correct accounting treatment of fresh additions and disbursements.

“Our repeated requests for the general ledgers of each fund were not attended to. Instead, the Panel was given the University’s cash book that contains all transactions for the whole period under review,” – Paragraph 5.2.2.1 (h) (iii) (d).

The panel also noted that only 10 out of the 29 income-generating units, such as UNILAG Holding, and UNILAG Consult, were not captured in the accounting books and called for the blocking of leakages in those areas. It states: “One of the major revelations of the Governing Council sub-committee (Prof. Eddy Omolehinwa-led committee) report was that there are twenty-nine (29) Income generating Units (IGUs) as against the Ten (10) Income Generating Units (IGUs) that was shown in the accounting books of the University of Lagos by the Bursar – Paragraph 5.1.5.1(g)

The report, divided into 12 chapters, examined various aspects of the UNILAG administration. The sections include its work looking into “the leadership of the university in terms of the roles of the Governing Councils, the Vice Chancellor and other principal officers; looking into the financial management of the institution including statutory allocations and internally generated revenue over the recommended period and determine whether it was in compliance with appropriate regulations; and ‘investigate the use of funds, particularly special grant and loans meant for specific projects in order to determine the status of such projects and their suitability for further funding.”

Others are to “examine the law establishing the University, including the relationship between the various internal organs, units and offices and indicate the ways the laws have been observed by the competent authorities and also suggest any modifications to the law and to examine the adequacy of staff and staff development programmes.”

The panel states that its analysis of the Financial Statements is indicative of too much emphasis on the cost centres instead of the nature of costs, saying it was through the nature of costs that better decision and cost control measures could be implemented effectively.

An example of this was that although the university uses expenditure approval limits for the principal officers, the Council and Tenders Board, “there are cases where the principal officers exceed approval limits by approving related and similar expenses that ordinarily should be a single piece of procurement. This could be interpreted as splitting of contracts or services for it to be within the limit of an officer and avoid rules governing big tender, breach of the Procurement and Fiscal Responsibilities Acts.” – Paragraph 5.2.2

The panel also faulted the inability of the university to meet the benchmark of the National Universities Commission, NUC, in terms of the number of lecturers with doctorate degrees.

While the NUC suggested that not less than 70 per cent of university teachers should have PhD, only 623 UNILAG lecturers or 37 per cent of academic staff have the degree. Out of a workforce of 4,855, only 1,673 are academic, while the rest are non-academic.

Amazingly, the Agwai Panel found that donations from Babalakin to the university’s Faculty of Law for the purchase of law books were also misapplied. The panel, in Paragraph 5.2.2.1 (iv) of the report, wrote:

“We observed that the Bursary Department of the University has no control over the UBA bank account number 1000071364 opened and operated in the name of Unilag Faculty of Law Staff Association by the Faculty of Law.

“The account details were made available to the Pro-Chancellor, Dr B.O. Babalakin, for the payment of the financial pledge he made to the faculty for the purchase of Law Reports. N500,000 per month for 27 months, amounting to N13,500,000, were paid into the account by Dr B.O. Babalakin in fulfilment of the pledge.

“There were a series of letters sent to the Pro-Chancellor acknowledging receipt and appreciation, but some petitioners believe that the Pro-Chancellor did not pass the donations through the right channel.

“Our enquiry revealed that the University has no control over the above-mentioned bank account, and therefore the application of the donation was not in accordance as intended by the donor. It could be interpreted that this bank account was deliberately provided to the donor to avoid or exclude the bursary from managing the funds belonging to the University.”

The Agwai panel, however, observed that a major area of disagreement between the University management and the Babalakin-led Council was the interpretation of the University of Lagos Act 1967.

It, therefore, recommended that “It is necessary to review and properly interpret the Procurement Act 2007 and the University of Lagos Act 1967 so as to avoid conflicting responsibilities and forestall the possibility of unhealthy rivalry.”

The Panel, which also had Mr Olufemi Agunbiade, Mr Agele John Alufohai, Malam Abubakar Maikafi, Mrs Ogochukwu Rose Onuoha, Mr Umar Yahaya and Mr Ashafa Ladan as members, did not mention specific areas of the Procurement Act and UNILAG Act that caused the said disaffection.

The Federal Government, in August 2020, initially waded into the governance crisis at the UNILAG by sending a Special Visitation Panel led by Professor Hamman Tukur Saad to the university. It also directed the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe, to stay away from the school pending the outcome of the probe into happenings in the school.

Dr Babalakin, however, resigned his position as Chairman of the UNILAG governing council a few hours after the Saad Panel submitted its report to the Education Minister, Malam Adamu, in Abuja. The panel, in its submission, which Professor Saad later distanced himself from, recommended the return of Professor Ogundipe to office as Vice Chancellor of the institution.

“The removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor did not follow due process,” a statement by the Ministry of Education stated. “The Vice Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be reinstated.”

The FG, acting on this, ordered the reinstatement of Ogundipe.

However, the Agwai panel report rubbished FG’s claim that the VC was not given the opportunity to defend himself against allegations levelled against him by the Governing Council. The report demonstrated clearly that there was nothing wrong with the actions of the Babalakin-led Governing Council and that the team was totally above board in the administration of the University of Lagos.

The UNILAG VC received a copy of the Dagari report and defended himself orally and via a letter dated May 13, 2019, which was made available to council members, the Agwai report states.

The panel noted in its own report that the “Governing Council should be protected against any loophole in any Act that undermines the supervisory role of the Governing Council.”

It further states, inter alia, that:

“The panel’s attention was drawn to Professor Ogundipe’s personally signed defence of the allegations against him in the Dr Dagari report. Prof Ogundipe’s defence was carefully studied. He did not deny ANY of these allegations, and there appears to be no valid justification in law for all his defences,” – Paragraph 9.3.3

“Babalakin appeared before this panel and presented a memorandum. His justification for removing the vice-chancellor without the participation of two Senate members was that his council fully complied with the law.”

Relying on Section 5 (9) of Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act, 2003, the panel noted that:

“When a proposal for the removal of the vice-chancellor is made, a joint committee of council and Senate is constituted consisting of (i) three members of the council, one of whom shall be the chairman of the committee, and (ii) two members of the Senate, provided that where the ground for removal is infirmity of the body or mind, the council shall seek appropriate medical opinion,” – Paragraph 9.2

Babalakin had insisted that the removal of a vice chancellor for gross misconduct under the 2003 Act was solely a council decision after establishing that the VC had committed an act of gross misconduct.

The panel added that the council acted in line with Section 5 (10) of the 2003 Act, which stipulates that the committee shall conduct an investigation into allegations made against Ogundipe and report its findings to the council.

The panel supported Dr Babalakin’s position that the removal of a Vice Chancellor for gross misconduct under the 2003 Act is solely a Council decision after Council has determined that the Vice Chancellor has committed an act of gross misconduct. The panel states in its report that:

“Applying the well-established canons of statutory interpretation, this panel finds Dr Babalakin’s argument very plausible. To be very fair to the University management, the force of this argument is not lost on them. In their memorandum to the panel, on page 29, third paragraph, management sought an amendment of the 2003 Act to avoid this interpretation.” Paragraph 9.2.1(A)

In all, the panel affirms the supremacy of the UNILAG Council in instituting probes against the University management, noting that Section 7 (1) of the University of Lagos Act stipulates that the Governing Council is ‘charged with general control and superintendence of policy, finances and property of the University.’

“As the panel pointed out earlier, we are not aware that the previous panel made any categorical pronouncement in its report whether Babalakin Council breached the law on this point.

“This panel recommends that issues of this nature should be encouraged to be interpreted in court, the organ duly constituted based on the Nigerian constitution to interpret statutes.” – Paragraph 9.2.1

It also stated that a number of people made strong allegations of gross misconduct against Professor Ogundipe personally and his management between 2017 and 2020. Among these were Dr Babalakin; Prof Oye-Adeniran, a retired professor of medicine and Council member from 2016 to 2019; Engr. Tunde Okolo, a former director of Works at the University; Dr Saminu Dagari, a former council member from 2017-2020; Rotimi Sodimu, former Registrar and Dr Bayo Adaralegbe, a former Council member.

The panel, in the report it submitted to the Federal Government, said it came to several conclusions in its investigations against the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG.

These are:

Professor Ogundipe and his management ran an opaque administration that hid the finances of the university from the Governing Council, the body vested in law to be the custodian of those finances;

Professor Ogundipe and management were engaged in various acts of contract splitting in their procurement of services, works and goods for the University;

Professor Ogundipe constantly exceeded his approval limit as Vice Chancellor in his spending of the funds of the University;

Professor Ogundipe and his management embarked on large spending of the University’s funds without the knowledge of the University Governing Council and F&GPC, the statutory bodies that should know by law

Professor Ogundipe and his management procured and paid for services, goods and works that were above his approval limits, without any Tender Board and F&GPC approvals, without organizing bids, without any supporting contractual document and sometimes without any execution of work by the contractor.” – (Paragraph 9.3.3)

To resolve the issue of the financial mismanagement identified, the panel recommends that the university’s Governing Council should, in fulfilment of its statutory role, “engage a forensic external auditor of international repute to conduct a comprehensive forensic and diagnostic audit of the university accounts of the years in question.” – Paragraph 9.3.4 (i)

Ironically, the federal Ministry of Education might have saved the situation if it had acted promptly and with sincerity on the position of Professor Saad. It was clear that the statement by Echonor, which tried to blame the Babalakin Council for the leadership crisis, was diversionary and deceitful. Saad, a professor of Architecture at the Ahmadu Bello University, was so disgusted with the actions of the ministry that he wrote to distance himself from the report of his committee.

In a protest letter sent to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in October 2020, shortly after the recall of Ogundipe as VC, Saad wrote: “In case you may like to read between the lines on some of the recommendations as they affect the Management, especially, the Vice-Chancellor. As far as the majority of the team was concerned, they would like to save the VC who was presented as a victim, having been sacked by the Council and no effort was spared in minimising his faults, which were often obvious.”

He added that he did not really want to sign the panel’s final report, “but I felt that would be a slap on the face of the government and it would generate so much bad publicity in the public domain, that I would rather sign on the understanding that the matter would be referred to the Shehu of Borno as the Chancellor.”

On Babalakin, Prof Saad said: “There are a number of memoranda sympathetic to the Chairman of Council for the good work he was doing and for his being above board when it came to financial probity, but these did not show up in the report because it appears three of the ToRs were targeted at the Chairman in his role of removing a VC and appointing an Ag VC.”

Saad wrote further that there were a number of other issues that might have been glossed over in the report to save the VC. He also scoffed at the recommendations contained in his panel’s report, which he felt were too soft considering the gravity of the findings. He wrote: “On the issue of frivolous expenditure at the expense of the core mandate of the University, teaching and research, within the period in question VC and his cronies undertook 75 external trips costing hundreds of millions of Naira, while the total annual DTLC of all the Departments of the University was just N35 million per annum. The recommendation was that the money they took for local travel while on overseas trips should be refunded by beneficiaries.

“Take the issue of splitting contracts so that the figures would be within his approval limits. In the renovation of his house and that of some Principal Officers, the evidence was clear. One Contractor would be given four contracts on the same project on the same day, each packaged to be within VCs approval limit. A number of such cases were evident, but the only way the Chairman could get that in the report was to compromise by rendering such as ‘contracts were packaged in a way that bordered on contract splitting, in order to keep them within approval limits’”.

“The recommendation was that VC should be cautioned against contract splitting. To me, this was enough for the Government to reject this recommendation and subject the culprit to the consequences.”

INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY

LAGOS, NIGERIA