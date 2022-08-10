Assets and Resource Management Holding company (ARMHoldco) has launched a state-of-the-art Innovation Workspace for fintech startups selected in the ARM Labs Innovation Programme. The workspace, which is located at its headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos was birthed in fulfilment of the organisation’s commitment to providing a well-equipped location where these startups can develop their businesses and gain access to mentors within the ecosystem. The facility is equipped with access to Wi-Fi, designated work stations, a PS5 entertainment console to sponsor relaxation, a meeting room, and a communal area.

ARM Labs Innovation Programme is designed to engage early-stage FinTech startups in a series of activities aimed at exponentially advancing the growth of their companies within a short time frame and ensuring their investment readiness.

At the launch of the facility, the startups were welcomed by the Group Head, Digital Transformation, Ina Alogwu, who gave them a tour of the workspace.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director, ARM Pensions, Wale Odutola, said that the platform presents startups with the opportunity to scale their businesses and help fine-tune how they go to market. According to him, it also helps them to build business relationships within and outside Nigeria. He encouraged the participants to spend time taking advantage of the training and leverage it.

Odutola said “It is not every day you have the opportunity to partner with an established firm that has over a million clients and focuses on course development and services. We are also a business that tends to be more

protective of the things we create. This is a great opportunity to test the extent of our mentorship and hopefully come out on the other side transformed and ready to break new ground.”Odutola further promised that ARM Labs is open to having conversations with the startups about opportunities with any of ARM subsidiaries

they believe they can provide value to. “The team will help you make those introductions so that you can have those conversations,” he assured.

The Managing Director, ARM Academy, Uche Azubuike, said the ARM Labs Innovation programme is a learning environment and encouraged the startups to be open about any resources they may need.

“The reason you are here is so that you can interact with different businesses.

Because we believe that way, we can add value to whatever you are working on building. Don’t limit yourself. You have the opportunity to do as much as you can,” she said.

About ARM

Established in 1994, ARM is a leading Nigerian diversified and integrated asset management group firm that offers wealth creation solutions and opportunities through a unique blend of traditional asset management and alternative investment services to retail, high net worth, and institutional investors.

ARM currently manages total assets of approximately N1.6 trillion (as of December 2021)