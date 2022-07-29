Most people desire to take on federal government jobs after their graduation, so if you’re like this then this article on how to apply for federal government recruitment in Nigeria is a must-read for you.

The first thing you’ll have to do is figure out what kind of job you want, your salary expectations, and which of the Government agencies, ministries, or parastatals you’re interested in.

Next would be to find out which of them is recruiting, the available openings, and the eligibility requirements. Also, find out the different agency websites and keep tabs on them for when they’ll post job opportunities.

General Federal Government Recruitment Requirements 2022

The different federal government agencies will likely have specific eligibility requirements for each of their openings. However, outlined below are the general requirements you must possess to qualify for any of the jobs.

A B.SC or equivalent certificate from an accredited Tertiary Institution. WAEC or NECO SSCE Certificate with a minimum of 5 Credits A Valid National Identification card or Driver‘s License. Birth Certificate or Declaration of age document Certificate of origin from your local government Two recent Passport Photographs.

It is important to note that the Federal Government does not recruit those with SSCE certificates only. You must possess either a B.SC, HND, OND, or NCE to get recruited into any of the Federal Government Agencies.

How to apply for federal government recruitment in Nigeria

Log in to the website for the agency you desire to get recruited into. Provide the necessary information required. Upload your credentials as required. Ensure that you supply correct and relevant information only. Submit your application after you’ve supplied the information and documents requested. Be sure to stay informed so that you’ll be notified of updates regarding the job you applied for.