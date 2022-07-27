The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has said that the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, owned by the Reddington Hospital Group which successfully carried out a leg surgery on Vice President Osinbajo recently is an exemplary show piece of public –private partnership in providing world class health facility in Nigeria to discourage medical tourism by Nigerians.

He made this statement at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held recently in Lagos. While responding to questions from the media on CBN intervention funds in healthcare, the apex bank’s helmsman used the Reddington Hospital and Duchess International Hospital as examples where the CBN has supported Nigeria’s healthcare institutions in building local capacity towards the reversal of medical tourism abroad which cost the country billions of dollars yearly.

Mr. Emefiele used the opportunity to thank the Vice President for choosing to have his surgery done in Nigeria by this exemplary example and for the confidence he has in our healthcare system.

In reaction to the CBN Governor’s statement, the Group Medical Director of Reddington Hospital Dr Olutunde Lalude reaffirmed with an explanation that Reddington group established the Duchess Hospital Ikeja as a different brand to promote access to affordable world-class healthcare for all Nigerians with its unique location being 10 minutes from the Lagos Airport and less than 90 minutes by Air from Abuja and all state capitals in Nigeria.

A clear demonstration of the affordability of its services is the fact that it cost barely N5000 for a patient to register and see a doctor at the new Duchess Hospital. This has obviously been made possible as a direct benefit of the impact of the CBN intervention fund in establishing the hospital.

Dr Lalude thanked the CBN Governor and Access Bank Plc for all their support in building Nigeria’s local capacity and transforming her healthcare institutions.