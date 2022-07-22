The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday vacated the interim order that has for the past
few weeks, stalled the Nigeria Customs Service Modernisation project, following a suit instituted
by Bionica Technologies (West Africa) Limited.
Vacating the order, Justice I.E. Ekwo ruled that while the interim order, which he granted to the
plaintiffs on June 17, 2022 had expired and that it was necessary for the court to formally make
a pronouncement to vacate the order.
You will recall that a Nigerian company, Trade Modernisation Project Limited signed a 20-year
concession agreement with the Federal Government of Nigeria on May 30, 2022, to improve the
business processes of the Service.
The company, which is a Special Purpose Vehicle, is working with Huawei Technologies Limited
as the Lead Technical Partner and the Africa Finance Corporation as the Lead Financier for the
project.
According to Justice Ekwo, it was imperative to vacate the order, given that the order was
affecting the revenue collection of the Federal Government.
The vacation of the order means that the very important project, as part of the Federal
Government’s effort to diversify the economy, can now proceed without further hindrance.
Below are the details of Justice Ekwo’s ruling vacating the interim order:
