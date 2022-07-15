Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, is officially announcing the launch of The Flutterwave Graduate Trainee Programme. This programme aims to nurture 200 young Nigerians by teaching them technical, and soft skills, exposing them to Flutterwave’s solutions and products, and giving them experience working at a global organisation. In addition, the program will introduce them to Flutterwave’s network of current and former employees, culture, values, vision and mission.

Flutterwave opened the application portal earlier in July, 2022 to enable young graduates across Nigeria to apply for choice positions in the company. Flutterwave has since received over 8000 applications from young graduates across the country. The programme seeks to support the economy in creating skilled employment for young Nigerian graduates.

The graduate trainee programme, a year-long developmental opportunity, targets newly graduated Nigerians across various institutions within the country. Selected graduate trainees will work on key projects alongside Flutterwave’s dedicated leaders, who will aim to inspire and mentor them towards achieving their career goals. Flutterwave will pilot this programme in Nigeria, with plans to expand to other parts of Africa.

READ ALSO:

In addition to launching its inaugural graduate trainee programme, Flutterwave announces the 3rd edition of its Job Fair. The ‘Flutterwave Job Fair’ aims to connect companies to talent in Nigeria’s tech community. The event will present a great opportunity for tech talent to understand the industry environment and connect with leaders and organisations from across the country. The job fair will take place in Abuja on July 30, 2022 at Chida Event Centre – Abuja.

Bode Abifarin, Chief Operating Officer, Flutterwave, said:

“Flutterwave is an African company built to solve African challenges with African solutions. Some of the biggest challenges we have faced at Flutterwave have been solved by enlightened African tech experts with African needs in mind. Therefore, we would not be living up to our company’s ethos if we did not offer a leg-up to the young talent available and inspire and train them to ensure that the next future challenges in Africa’s tech scene are solved by talented young Africans.

“The graduate trainee programme and the job fair represent Flutterwave’s commitment to offering these talented individuals the opportunity to share their innovations and expertise with leading experts and tech entrepreneurs not only in Nigeria but across the continent. We hope that by powering the youth’s dreams, we power the continent’s tech scene as well.’’

Applicants for the upcoming Graduate trainee programme are advised to apply using this link .

Applications close on July 15

. Applications close on July 15 Applicants applying for the Flutterwave Job Fair are advised to apply using this link.