Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commended the Jennifer Etuh Foundation (JEF) for donating a specialist hospital and skills acquisition centre to Mallagum Kagoro community in Kaduna State.

Jonathan, who has been partnering with the foundation since it was inaugurated two years ago, gave the commendation on Monday during the inauguration of the hospital, built by the foundation in memory of late Mrs Jennifer Ramatu Etuh, wife of the Chairman of JEF, Mr Thomas Etuh.

At the ceremony, Jonathan, who was represented by a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, commended Etuh for keeping up with the legacies of caring for the underprivileged by his late wife.

The hospital, which has a 50-bed capacity, will be managed by Bingham University, while the skills acquisition centre will be managed by the Family Worship Centre, pastored by Sarah Omakwu.

The establishment of the hospital is part of the vision of late Mrs Jennifer Etuh to provide accessible and affordable world-class healthcare services to women and children in rural communities.

The hospital is located on a 12-hectare land area with an outpatient department, three consulting rooms, a pharmacy, an antenatal, special care baby unit, an intensive care unit, labour/delivery room, cervical cancer screening room, mammogram section among others.

The skill acquisition centre, on the other hand, has a beauty salon, art and craft as well as catering tutorials sections for vocational trainings.

Jonathan said: “By this project, you have touched the heart of humanity. You have made impact where it is most felt and I have no doubt that our departed sister, your wife, is living her life all over again through those that will be positively affected by these projects.”

He said that the philanthropic work of the foundation would benefit the entire people of Kaduna and beyond and urged the managers of the facility to ensure that the hospital was affordable for the people to use.

In his speech during the occasion, Chairman of the Foundation, Mr Thomas Etuh, said the project was to fulfill the aspirations of his late wife, whose intention was to establish hospitals in the six geopolitical zones to cater to the needs of women and children.

He said JEF’s first project was the establishment of a Medical Centre in Odu Ogboyega, Dekina LGA, Kogi State, commissioned on Jan. 26, 2022, with the one inaugurated in Kaduna as the second.

Etuh said four additional hospitals will be established in Imo, Gombe, Osun and Cross River states in the near future, in fulfillment of this vision.

“The third hospital will be commissioned in Osun, on the 3rd anniversary of her death.”

Also speaking on the laudable project, the Chief of Kagoro, Dr Ufuwai Bonet, commended the state government for permitting the construction of the hospital.

“I believe that as the operations take off, the state government will complement that effort of the Foundation.

The community remains grateful to the indigenes, who voluntarily gave their lands without asking for any compensation,” the traditional ruler stated.