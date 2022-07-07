Nigerian Music Executive Efe Ogbeni has been sued at a United States District Court of
Western Tennessee by Prime Reality Ventures LLC, a Venture Capital Company in the
United States of America (USA), for allegedly defrauding the company and its principal to
the tune of $250,000. The defendants, Onefeme Ogbeni, Olayinka Odunlami and Nelly
Wambugu are facing charges bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence.
Onefeme Ogbeni alongside two others allegedly committed the offence between July 2021
and September 2021 in the USA. According to Prime Reality Ventures (the company), the
suspects intentionally and under false pretence presented a dummy investment opportunity in
the African Oil and Gas industry which turned out to be a sham. The company claimed that
sometime in July 2021, the defendants approached the organisation and its owners about
investing in the African Oil and Gas market. Efe Ogbeni and his co-defendants were said to
have falsely presented themselves as being vast and having the requisite skill and expertise as
well as contacts in and outside of Africa.
Interested to diversify its investment portfolio, the company arranged meetings between the
plaintiff and the defendants. Along the line, the defendants allegedly told Reality Ventures
LLC and its owners that there were other investors involved in the project and that one of
them was willing to sell his equity in the project. The company was said to have been asked
to wire the sum of $250,000 which would be used in purchasing the equity of Quantex
Oil and Gas in the project. The company was made to believe that the valuation of Quantex
Oil and Gas in the project is worth $10,000,000.
Relying on the representations allegedly made by the defendants, on or about September 17,
2021, the plaintiff invested and wired the sum of $250,000 from their bank account at Patriot
Bank in Tennessee to the defendants. Prime Reality Ventures LLC was asked to wire the fund
to Stealth Management Inc, a company allegedly owned by the defendants, claiming it had a
binding agreement with Quantex Oil and Gas. The plaintiff amongst others is asking for
damage of $1 million, the repayment of the initial $250,000 invested in the project as well as
other costs and expenses of the pending litigation plus punitive damages.
The defendants have also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
(EFCC) in Nigeria for further action. The petition was dated March 31, 2022, and stamped as
submitted on the same date at 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi office of EFCC. It was signed
by Stephen Ekuma Esq of Thurrock Gate Solicitors, Advocates and Arbitrators.
