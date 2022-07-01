Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, has announced the donation of more than 2,000 motorcycle helmets to its Delivery Associates (riders) in Nigeria as part of its Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme with FIA. This initiative aims to provide high-quality helmets meeting United Nations Regulation ECE 22.05 in territories where accessibility and affordability can be difficult.

The helmets have been designed to meet the UN safety standards, as certified by independent experts while also ensuring they are best priced in the market. The helmets, which are suitable for hot and humid climates, will be distributed to riders free of charge in support of Jumia’s mission to enhance the well-being of its workers and partners and to continually seek innovative ways to improve the workplace ecosystem.

The safety of our Delivery Associates is our priority and hope that this donation will increase peace of mind both for the riders and their families. Wearing UN Certified safe helmets is essential in protecting our heroes from the hazards that are associated with their jobs. We are delighted, therefore, to provide compliant, high-quality, and safe helmets to our riders and hope that this initiative will prevent unnecessary road crash injuries and fatalities,” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO, Jumia Nigeria.

Speaking further on the donation, Adetunji Lanase, Country Manager, Jumia Services said “Our Delivery Associates are important brand ambassadors as they deliver products to consumers across the country. Beyond delivering Jumia items to our consumers, we want our riders to be well-assured that they are protected.”

READ ALSO:

“I am so happy that Jumia cares about the safety of their Delivery Associates. We know the nature of our job so these helmets can provide adequate protection as we go about delivering to consumers in Nigeria. The helmets are of good quality and suitable to the Nigerian climate,” said Obaji Ismail Halid, Delivery Associate, Jumia Nigeria.

Jumia’s safe helmet programme is part of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 and is intended to help reduce the number of global motorcycle-related fatalities. Indeed, research shows that safe helmet wearing is one of the most effective road safety interventions, reducing the number of head injuries among moped riders and motorcyclists by around 44%.

About Jumia

We believe that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa, for the better. We built Jumia to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. Our marketplace is supported by our proprietary logistics business, Jumia Logistics, and our digital payment and fintech platform, JumiaPay. Jumia Logistics enables the seamless delivery of millions of packages while JumiaPay facilitates online payments and the distribution of a broad range of digital and financial services.

For more information about Jumia, follow us on Twitter : Jumia_Group

Robert Awodu –

Head of PR & Communication, Nigeria –

robert.awodu@jumia.com