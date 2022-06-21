Premium smartphone brand TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) has announced the renewal of its partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support its Refugee Scholarships Programme DAFI (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative). The partnership aims to provide higher education and possible job opportunities to refugee scholars in Africa, unlocking their full potential to thrive as adults, and ultimately contributing to equal access to education for all.

As of now, more than one per cent of the world’s population is forcibly displaced. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict continued to drive new displacement in 2022, pushing the number of those forced to flee cross the staggering milestone of 100 million for the first time on record.

In times of displacement, higher education is crucial. Education empowers by giving refugees the knowledge and skills to live productive, fulfilling and independent lives. It improves mental wellbeing and offers a stable and safe

environment for those who need it most. It also helps young people to carry on building futures for themselves, their families and their communities.

However, at tertiary level, refugee enrolment stands at only five per cent, compared with 68 per cent at primary level and 34 per cent at secondary level. Too many refugees are denied the opportunity to explore their potential through higher education, where they can advance their own skills, knowledge and professional careers as well as innovation and research that can improve lives.

Since 2020, TECNO has joined UNHCR to provide quality primary education to more than twenty thousand of refugee children in Africa through their financial contribution to the Educate A Child (EAC) programme in Kenya and Uganda. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic devastated learning conditions for refugee children, TECNO helped close the gap with an emergency donation of tablets to support learning for refugee children during school closure. In addition, TECNO donated 50,000 medical face masks to UNHCR Kenya’s COVID-19 response.

As we continue to provide education opportunities in Africa, barriers to higher education need to be addressed and refugee access to the labour market needs to be expanded. In 2022, TECNO expanded the partnership with UNHCR to tertiary education, supporting refugee scholars in Africa to complete four-year higher education. In addition, TECNO will provide internship opportunities at its branches or subsidiaries in Africa for refugee students if the national policy allows and their qualifications match the positions.

Vanno Noupech, UNHCR Representative in China, expressed appreciation for TECNO’s continued support. “UNHCR welcomes this renewed and expanded partnership,” he said. “TECNO’s contribution will continue to enable UNHCR’s efforts to support refugee scholars to continue their education in difficult times, and potentially supporting their transition into the labour market. Increasingly, we see Chinese private sector and individuals showing solidarity and support to address gaps in refugee education globally, and we believe the private sector

could play a greater role in addition to financial contribution, such as leveraging their expertise and networks to co-create innovative solutions.”

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO said, “With the renewed partnership with UNHCR, we hope to expand our support for refugee students from primary education to higher education. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility endeavours, TECNO is committed to giving back to the community where we are present. We see DAFI programme as a chance to help those displaced young refugees with higher aim and big potential to continue their education, and provide them with more opportunities to change their lives and give back to the

community in future. ”

Expanding access to quality higher education for refugees is part of UNHCR’s Education Strategy 2030. In order to ensure that more refugees have the opportunity to accrue social, economic and cultural benefits through higher education, and to promote the ability of refugees to participate in and contribute fully to the communities and countries they live in, UNHCR and partners set the target that 15 per cent of young refugee women and men are enrolled in higher education by the year 2030.

The DAFI refugee scholarship programme was launched in 1992. It supports refugee students around the world through full scholarships for undergraduate studies in the country of asylum. The aim of the programme is to help promote refugee self-reliance through increased access to opportunities to earn academic qualifications, develop knowledge and skills to improve preparedness for employment and entrepreneurship, and to empower students to contribute leadership to host communities during displacement and upon return.

To date, DAFI has supported over 18,500 young refugee women and men to obtain a higher education qualification. The DAFI programme was implemented in 53 countries in 2020 covering 7,343 students. Africa is DAFI’s largest programme region with 34 countries.

About the UNHCR:

UNHCR is the UN Refugee Agency, a global organisation dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people. UNHCR leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. It delivers life-saving assistance like shelter, food and water, helps safeguard fundamental human rights, and develops solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future.

UNHCR also works to ensure that stateless people are granted a nationality. For 70 years, the organisation has helped tens of millions of people restart their lives in partnership with governments, non-governmental organisations, civil society and the private sector. In recognition of its work, UNHCR was awarded the Nobel

Peace Prize in 1954 and 1981. For more information, please visit: www.UNHCR.org

About TECNO:

TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand operating in over 70 markets globally. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them stylishly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities.

TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com..