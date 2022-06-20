Notice has been given to the general public that a petition for compulsory winding up of E-Customs HC Project Limited, pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Allied Matters Act 2020, has been presented before the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/PET/21/2022.

The notice issued by Dalley & Kempes Attorneys (Solicitors to Bergmans Security Consultant and Supplies Limited), 8C, Biskra Street, Ibrahim Abacha Estate Wuse Zone 4, Abuja further states:

“The ground for the petition is that the singular purpose for the establishment, formation, operation and existence of the company has ceased to exist, and it is not in the public interest for the company to continue to exist or carry-on business in any form.

“The entire public is therefore enjoined to take note and desist from entering any dealing, transaction, arrangement or negotiation with any persons or corporate entity purporting to act for or on behalf of the said company in respect of any project or other purpose.

“This Notice has become necessary in order to protect the interests of the public and ensure that unwary persons dealing with the company are not adversely affected as a result of the Court’s order for winding up.”

The notice was dated this 20th day of June 2022.

