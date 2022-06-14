Airbus Helicopters and Nigerian-based,Helicopter company EAN Aviation Limited (EAN) have signed a partnership making EAN a distributor for Airbus Helicopters in West Africa.

The strategic partnership between EAN Aviation Limited and Airbus Helicopters focuses on the West African civilian market, excluding Military. In essence, civil customers in Nigeria can now contract directly with EAN Aviation Limited who will be offering sales, servicing and support for helicopters in the West African region.

The strategic partnership with Airbus & EAN is the 7th of its kind globally. Nigeria, with the largest population in Africa and the largest GDP, offers substantial growth potential in domestic travel for Airbus Helicopters with EAN firmly positioned, as seasoned experts in the Nigerian & West African region to drive value creation.

“EAN has been at the forefront of Business Aviation development in Nigeria for over a decade” said Segun Demuren, CEO EAN Aviation Limited, “We look forward to leveraging our impressive network, in-depth market understanding to grow the helicopter services industry, and to add value to Airbus Helicopters activity in the West African region by deepening connectivity and operational efficiency. Take Nigeria for example, we have 32 airports but 774 local governments that helicopters can access”. He also added, “We are glad to be affiliated with a brand that has gained the trust of millions of people, based on their decades of experience and millions of flight hours. At Airbus, safety is at the heart of everything they do, the team strives to meet the highest safety

levels, and will provide servicing and support to ensure the safe operation of all their aircraft and products in the West African region, which we know is very important to our clients”

“We are thrilled to have EAN as our first independent distributor in the West African region. Their knowledge of the market is second to none. We are confident in their expert team to ensure the success of this partnership and excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint in West Africa by growing the civilian market for helicopters, which is well suited to the regions aviation needs, providing operational flexibility to develop the current transportation architecture” said Arnaud Montalvo, H/O Sales Middle East and Africa.

EAN has been selected in consideration of their local commercial structure, capacity to further develop local & ancillary markets, ability to support Airbus customers and contribute to customer satisfaction according to Airbus Helicopters’ Ethics & Compliance requirements.

About EAN Aviation Limited

EAN Aviation operates the first fully integrated FBO and maintenance facility in Lagos. The EAN hangar jet center is strategically located at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, offering business aviation services, aircraft maintenance and a luxury VIP terminal.

Our dedicated team of experienced staff are internationally trained and competent, with a deep understanding of the market and regulatory policies, working together to ensure that every client has a stress-free experience. We deliver excellent quality service with a keen attention to detail which has not only earned us the ISBAH and NATA Safety 1st PLST Certifications, but also a listing on the US National Air Transportation Association’s Global FBO Map – the first for an FBO in Africa.

Contact: airbushelicopters@ean.aero

For more information about the EAN Aviation Limited: https://ean.aero

For more information about Airbus:

https://www.airbus.com/en/products-services/helicopters/hcare-services/global-network