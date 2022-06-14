Despite a sense that football – or soccer, more aptly – is growing in popularity in the United States, it can still be a hard sell. For the vast majority of the country, the recent Champions League Final will have passed unnoticed, perhaps as a footnote at the end of a news bulletin or glanced at in a social media post.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool saw a record television audience averaging 2.76 million viewers. Those numbers are from CBS, which carried the broadcast in the US. You would have to suppose that more people watched online, regardless if it was a legal stream or not. While UEFA will certainly celebrate record numbers tune in to see its “product”, it is worth bearing in mind that the average number of viewers for the Super Bowl usually comes in around the 100 million mark, peaking at around 150 million. For soccer, there’s a long way to go.

The identity of the finalists matters

But it is interesting, too, to see the trends in viewing figures. The record-setting audience for 2022 was not down to the growing popularity of soccer alone. In fact, looking back over finals in years gone past, it depends on which teams are competing. In short, one of the reasons that the 2022 final was a (relatively) big draw in the United States was due to the stature of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Last year, which pitted Manchester City against Chelsea, was a down year. City, who are once again favourites in the betting for the 2023 competition, may be considered one of the best teams of the last decade, but they don’t command the level of fandom of Liverpool and Real Madrid. A similar story can be told about Chelsea.

Indeed, if we look at the finals that have had the highest viewing figures in the last dozen years, you can see a trend: Manchester United vs Barcelona (2011), Real Madrid vs Liverpool (2018) and Barcelona vs Juventus (2015) all posted over 2 million in average viewing figures. The 2011 Final between United and Barcelona was the previous record-holder before being overtaken by this year’s event.

While it’s speculative to say it without more detailed information, we can argue that the recipe for a ‘big’ Champions League Final in the US is to take two historic clubs from different European nations, each of which will carry a large number of fans in the US, and then pit them against each other. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid purport to have a large following in the United States, including among a considerable amount of ex-pats. The same goes for United and Barcelona.

Can the US grow interest in the game before 2026?

In 2023, it will be interesting to see if the viewing figures drop. And if so, whether the identity of the finalists has anything to do with it. Again, speculatively, you might imagine that Man City taking on, say, Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English Final might not have the pull of a Liverpool rematch with Real Madrid.

While none of this is important in the grander scheme of soccer’s popularity in the US, there is a lot of money and effort involved in growing the game over there. The 2026 World Cup, while jointly held with Mexico and Canada, is effectively a US event. The lion’s share of the matches will be in the US, including the vast majority of the knockout games. We saw back in 1994 that soccer-fever never really took off, in the men’s game certainly.

The Champions League Final viewing figures tell us that those invested in growing the game shouldn’t get their hopes up.