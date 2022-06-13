Ahead the 2023 general elections, a pressure group, the North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM) has called on the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) to narrow their choice of running mates to the North Central zone.

In an open letter to all the political parties with particular reference to the presidential candidates of the four leading parties, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Mr. Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), the NCRM advised them to ensure equity, justice, diversity and inclusivity of the geo-political zones of the country through their choice of Vice Presidential candidates.

The letter was signed by Nghargbu K’tso the Chairman, Aliyu Mustapha the Secretary and High Chief Onoja Alexander David the Chief Strategist/Public Relations Officer.

While observing that the next president will almost certainly emerge from one of the four leading political parties, the group reasoned that since the presidential flag bearers of the PDP and the NNPP emerged from North East and Northwest zones respectively while those of APC and LP are from South West and South East, equity demands that the running mates of Tinubu and Obi should be chosen from North Central zone.

The NCRM averred, “Our shared history as a nation provides the statistics upon which our plea and request is founded, mainly the fact that whereas all geopolitical zones including the North Central have produced the military rulers of Nigeria at one time or the other, it is only the North Central geopolitical zone which has not produced a democratically elected President or Vice President of the Republic of Nigeria since independence…

“We wish to remind political parties, especially the APC and the LP that it would be tantamount to using unjust scales and unequal measures for them to choose their presidential candidates on the basis of equity, fairness and justice only to turn around and pick running mates on the basis of other considerations which negate the same principles.

“We therefore urge the APC and the Labour Party and their esteemed flag-bearers to look at any of the highly qualified and politically suitable candidates from across the North Central geopolitical zone and select one of them – thereby making a choice which will resound to their credit far into the future.

“It is also important to underscore that we are not asking for charity, but rather offering partnership, as the North Central geopolitical zone brings to the table a massive pool of savvy and engaged voters who, according to data from previous elections, especially the 2019 presidential elections, have largely proven to be tie-breakers so that whoever we align with goes on to win the election.

“In conclusion, the North Central Geopolitical zone contends that all the principles of equity, diversity, inclusivity, fairness and justice, support our claim to be in the Presidency in 2023 and we are offering bloc votes to any of the two leading parties with southern flag bearers mentioned herein which picks her running mate from amongst us, irrespective of the state, tribe or religion of such. This is so because amongst us are league of intelligent and eminently qualified politicians that can serve in that capacity. Some of whom have shown that clearly in this political season.”

SEE below the full text of NCRM’s letter

