Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, Wema Bank, is set to reward loyal and transacting customers in season 2 of its Transact for Rewards promotion themed “5for5”. The promo will start in June 2022 and will reward customers every month till the end of the year.

Speaking on the 5For5 Season 2, the Retail Divisional Head, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, said, “we are beyond excited to announce the 2nd Season of the 5For5 Promo.”

“The first season, which ran for nine months, saw some of our customers move up the social status ladder, as millionaires emerged in the promo draws from different locations across the country,” he added.

Mr Ifebogun further explained that the 5for5 promo season 2 will see an increase in the number of winners from 71 to 77, and a review of the minimum monthly average account balance from N10,000 to N5,000 to allow for even more participation.

With the ALAT 5for5 PROMO, there’s something for everyone as newbies can simply open an account with the ALAT by Wema app or by dialing *945#, deposit as little as N5,000 and make a minimum of five transactions on ALAT or using *945# to qualify.

Through the promo, Wema Bank hopes to improve the financial status of many Nigerians, improve the saving culture among young people and show the functionality of their digital banking channels.

Wema Bank remains committed to delivering products and services tailored to suit the lifestyles of every Nigerian, irrespective of economic and social background.

For more information about the ALAT 5for5 PROMO, please click https://www.wemabank.com/5for5promo/

Terms and conditions apply.

