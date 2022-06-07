On the night of May 28, 2022 when ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, the glee on his face reflected his gumption to run again for president. He has been there before. He is there one more time.

Following the melodrama of the PDP presidential primary, the reconciliation with other presidential aspirants to achieve a common goal in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has another race to run in the interim: to pick his running mate. In the presidential system of government, two good heads are remarkably better than one. While Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has an astounding head over his shoulder as a political juggernaut, a shrewd businessman and an international figure, his race for the presidency and eventual ascension will be much more successful by choosing a vice president who ticks all the boxes that matter most.

The focus should be on the economic and financial background, resource management capability, investment-driving acumen, amiable personality, and proven success at immediate and far-sighted economic planning capacity.

WHO ATIKU ABUBAKAR SHOULD CHOOSE AS VICE PRESIDENT

Not a few agreed he should choose the best among the few good men that contested the PDP presidential primary election. Among the few good men, he is expected not to take a wrong step if he picks the best amongst them. As he did in his previous presidential race, this time, he is looking south for a running mate. Though Nigeria’s political and economic stakes have become higher and more precarious than before, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar understands the dynamics of having a second-in-command who grasps the nation’s political economy and can manoeuvre the headwinds to the nation’s lasting advantage.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should choose a vice-presidential candidate who will support him in tackling Nigeria’s socio-economic-political problems. A “trusted and tested professional in politics” who will ensure the revival of the economy, job creation, reduction of cost of living, improvement of Nigerians’ standard of living and equitable distribution of the commonwealth, amongst others.

Nigeria’s economy entered a recession in 2020, reversing three years of recovery due to a fall in crude oil prices on account of falling global demand and containment measures to fight the spread of COVID–19, noted the African Development Bank; thus corroborating increasingly, the role of a vice president in Nigeria has taken on an additional significance beyond being a ceremonial assistant to the president. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar could attest that since the return to democratic rule in 1999, the vice president’s office can be instrumental in changing Nigeria’s fortunes. With the enormity of the nation’s challenges, Alhaji Abubakar will want to put his best foot forward.

PUTTING BEST FOOT FORWARD: HOW?

As he sets to meet the party BOT, the PDP presidential candidate should direct his attention to an individual who combines professional, political, financial, and intellectual prowess and applies it in governance with track records. The PDP and indeed its candidate’s focus should be on an individual who is professional in politics and not on a professional politician. His vice president should be a technocrat who places a high premium on public service and good governance; an individual with vast experience in financial strategy and planning. Indeed, one with the acumen and experience to leverage in endearing investments. It should be one who will support the president in replenishing the nation’s already depleted treasury through shrewd economic policies and decisions and drive the move to diversification to a productive end. The running mate will also need to have a wealth of knowledge of Nigeria’s usually opaque oil and gas sector, with demonstrable experience in infrastructure and power. He should be a vice-presidential candidate with hands-on experience in governance and an international connection politically and economically.

GOVERNOR UDOM GABRIEL EMMANUEL OF AKWA IBOM STATE FITS THE BILL

As a potential PDP vice-presidential candidate, Governor Emmanuel is a leader with a people-centric mindset toward wealth creation, economic and political inclusion, poverty alleviation, infrastructural consolidation and expansion, including job creation.

The person Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needs as vice-presidential candidate in the light of Nigeria’s current situation, especially from the economic standpoint, should be a professional in politics with a can-do spirit, one who can hit the ground running, one with demonstrable experience not only in the private sector but also in the public sector; the individual with a track record of focusing on sectors critical for economic liberation through infrastructure, agriculture, aviation, etc.

The vice-presidential candidate should have an amiable personality illustrated by his love for people and their welfare: one who caters for every need and uses his financial prowess to manage already strained resources. The vice-presidential running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should have an insightful grasp on policy issues, banking sector performance, and current trends; a respected voice in international financial institutions.

These keenly considered factors are what could land an Alhaji Atiku Abubakar/PDP in Aso Rock in 2023. The Akwa Ibom State governor fills the bill.

WHERE TO LOOK AND HOW TO DO SO

It is a cliche but an indisputable fact that one cannot give what he does not have. It is apparent that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is carefully shopping for the best PDP running mate in the South, especially the South-South. In that region, there are popular and influential individuals who can hold their own at any time. They have substantial supporters bases that can translate to electoral value if well-deployed. They have chosen to stick with the PDP during thick and thin. Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel has a solid reputation and supporters base instrumental in winning the most vibrant opposition party (PDP) the presidential ticket; it is the combination of a tested and trusted presidential candidate (Alhaji Atiku Abubakar) and his running mate (the vice-presidential candidate) that can deliver the goods in good governance and economic prosperity.

Since 1999, except for the deviation brought about by the ruling All Progressives Congress, Nigeria has always had a governor chosen to be a vice president. That has always worked well because of their experience and exposure to governance and economic realities. They know where the shoe pinches. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the governor of Adamawa state before he was poached by then-President Olusegun Obasanjo. After his eight years, the PDP saw it fit to have a governor go at the presidency, with President Umaru Yar’Adua taking over the reins of power in 2007. Then-President Umaru Yar’Adua picked a governor from Bayelsa (in the person of Goodluck Jonathan, who later became the president in 2010) from the South-South.

Together, they continued the PDP vision for Nigeria. When Goodluck Jonathan was president of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, he had a former Kaduna governor as his vice president. That was Namadi Sambo (the governor of Kaduna from 2007 to 2010).

These are not happenstances. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is shrewd and understands the historical path of PDP. Media reports have indicated he is looking in the right direction: having a governor in the South-South be his running mate. There are a few good men among the current crop of South-South governors. Alhaji Atiku will be wont to pick the very best of them with the economic dexterity, political homogeneity and endurability and not in the least, personal adorability. All the facts and signs point to one man who always delivers, Governor Emmanuel. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will know the door to knock on when he arrives at the right doorstep.

To illuminate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s path to picking the best PDP vice-presidential candidate: which one of the South-South governors proved to be most forward-looking? Which one of the South-South governors demonstrates visionary leadership per people’s welfare, economic prosperity and agricultural revolution? Which one is independent-minded and yet a formidable team player? Which one of the South-South governors aims high and yet stays humble? Which one of these governors speaks less and acts more?

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will not need to look far in his search for a running mate; in his search for an enduring partner to win the 2023 presidential election together. The potential vice-presidential candidate has much ambition as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and will be on the same wavelength as the former vice president. Together, they can achieve more in their unqualified attempt to make Nigeria greater. Few men are always prepared to lead a nation. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stands out among them. So should his running mate. His choice should be of a vice-presidential candidate, a governor from the South-South with the economic and financial background, resource management capability, investment-driving acumen, amiable personality, and proven success at immediate and far-sighted economic planning capacity.

It is not immodest to conclude that Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel is the best choice of a running mate for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Francis Ekanem lives in Lagos

