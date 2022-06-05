Barring all odds, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention will be underway in 48 hours, leaving decision-makers fine-tuning their verdicts on the plausible candidate that would guarantee the electoral victory of the ruling party in the forthcoming General Elections in February 2023.

For pundits, party stalwarts, aspirants, and the general populace, certain factors would hold in contention which can make or mar the party’s chances at the General Elections.

In this article, I shall attempt to analyse two critical factors that may swing last-minute decisions using the recently released Independent Electoral Commission’s data on voter demographics vis-a-vis aspirants and how they connect to the highest voting demographic in age.

I shall also clinically x-ray the strongest political decision making demography at the party levels- which are the Governors, drawing a neck to neck comparison on the Governors currently in the race, using their agreement in throwing their weight behind one of theirs which, to many analysts, would guarantee their self-preservation and also align with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive which harps on a sellable candidate who is a core party man.

INEC data

The Nigerian election and the world over is characterised by various sentiments that determine voting outcomes; ethnic nationality, religious affiliation, gender equality, geopolitical zoning, age demography, among other factors.

In Nigeria, many analysts have decried the spate of youth participation in politics, the rendezvous of this thinking reached a crescendo after the demise of the late President, Umar Yar’adua who died in office due to an illness, which was believed to have been triggered and amplified by the high demands and rigours of the office.

The current President, Muhammadu Buhari, has also openly complained of his age as a reproach to his performance, promising to bequeath the future of Nigerian youths to the youths. Fearing for a deja vu of a Yar’adau situation, there is a growing sentiment across the board for a younger President who can withstand the pressures of an ailing Nigeria with its litany of multiple challenges.

The truth is that in 2023, Nigeria needs a youthful President who can confront the rigours associated with the exalted office without caving in. That exactly is the premise of the age-demographic sentiment in this analysis which has since assumed a life of its own among the Nigerian youth who have the highest controlling voting strength among the current voting demographics.

The recently released INEC data shows a new entrant of 18 million-plus people into the voting demography, with youths between the age of 18-49 making 88% of the entire demography. The data shows youths between 18-34 sitting on 11.5m, middle-aged from 35-49, 4.8m, elderly from 50-69, 2.1m and grandparents from 70 above raking 298,905 persons.

In comparison to voter-candidate psychological proximity, I shall attempt to analyse the closest by age of all the 13 cleared aspirants released by the Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress, looking at the major contenders according to political pundits.

By high chances of emergence, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (South West), 70 years, attracts a voter demographic of 298,905 persons of his age bracket and above which is about 1.5% of the voter demography according to INEC.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (South West), 66, attracts a voter demographic of 2, 195, 122 persons, making 11.5% of the new voters.

His Excellency, Mohammed Badaru (North West), 59 years, falls into the same age demographic as the Vice President, which makes up 11.5%.

His Excellency, Governor David Umahi (South East), 58 years, falls into the same age demographic with the Vice President, the 11.5%% voter demographic.

Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, (South South), 57 years, falls into the age demographic of the Vice President, amounting to 11.5% of the voter population.

Governor Kayode Fayemi (South West), 57 years, falls in the same demographic of 11.5% voter population.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan (North East), 63 years, falls into the demography of the Vice President, almost his contemporary. He also stands with 11.5% of the voter demographic.

Mr. Jack Rich, 47, (South South) falls within the voter demographic of 4,876,666 persons which makes about 87% of the voting demography.

Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello (North Central), 46, falls into the same voting demographic of Jack-Rich Tien which accounts for 87% of the voting population. However, the Nigerian Constitution does not permit youths within the age category of 18-35 to run as President, hence, I shall collapse this age demography to run with the closet age demography, which gives a summation of 16.418, 484 making 87% of the entire voting population with the duo of Governor Bello and Mr Jack-Rich Tien featuring in that category as the closest by psychology of age demography to the voters.

The interpretation of the foregoing is that Gov Yahaya Bello, 46, North Central Nigeria, offers a closer psychological proximity to the voters in age demographic if the sentiment of age group is listed as the highest sentiment for balloting. Mr. Jack-Rich Tien follows steadily at 47, enjoying the same outcome if both are featured on the ticket of the APC.

To further analyse the chances of either Yahaya Bello or Jack-Rich on the ballot of APC gives credence to the opportunity which puts the ruling party in an advantageous position of featuring the Post-Civil War generation on the ballot.

The People’s Democratic Party has made a fatal error by conceding her ticket to a 76-year-old Atiku Abubakar who has a psychological proximity of 1.5% of the voting demographic. If Tinubu also clinches the ticket at 70, the APC would have made the same costly error like the PDP. For the avoidance of doubt, the measurable indices of bloc votes from the youths make up 87% of the voting demographic which APC stands a chance of losing out on.

Curiously, Peter Obi of the Labour Party seems to be latching onto the opportunity of the 87% presented via his style of campaign, method of youth engagement and inclusion of youth influencers from movements like the #EndSars, National Youth Council, etc. It is easy to sync with these groups when the candidates are relatively younger, technologically savvy and GenZ-compliant.

Based on the facts presented, it is highly recommended that the APC puts her house in order, and settles the rubrics to feature either Gov Bello or Mr Jack-Rich on the ballot to benefit from the dominant voting demographic by age bracket. To do otherwise may impose a heavy burden on the APC, going forward, which may ultimately cause it to lose the election.

While the duo of Governor Bello and Jack-Rich share the same affinity with the highest voting bloc- the youth demographic – in the country according to the data by INEC, it is important to note that Governor Bello is no newcomer as he has had an executive mandate as governor of a state for close to 8 years, having to win keenly contested elections on the two occasions he was on the ballot.

Besides, Governor Bello has been running an all-inclusive government with the youths and women folk forming the cornerstone of his administration. If one factor in his massive investments in security, among other positives, which has made Kogi one of the safest in the country and has also won the Gov accolades from nor-partisan organisations and institutions, then there is no point looking farther than giving him the ticket to be on the ballot as the flag bearer of the APC in the 2023 Election.

In totalising this article, the destiny of the APC and by extension, Nigeria, is in the hands of the 2,322 delegates across the 774 LGA’s, especially the 774 women amongst them who will be participating in the primaries. Taking into cognizance, the more than affirmative action Gov Bello has given to women in his administration, which is replicated across the LGAs in Kogi State, coupled with his affinity to the youth demographic by age and orientation, it’s now up to you and the young delegates among the voters to consider someone who will do much more than he has done as Kogi helmsman if elected NUJ as the President of the Republic. But before then, you have to elect him as the flag bearer of the APC.

A New Nigeria is Possible; let’s make it happen Now!

– Mazi Chinedu Robert is the Secretary-General of Civil Movement Frontiers, Enugu Province

