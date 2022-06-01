Polaris Bank has donated multi-million naira worth state-of-the-art hydraulic/electric delivery beds to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe in Gombe State to further its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions in the health sector.

Making the presentation on Tuesday at FTH, Gombe, Polaris Bank’s Management represented by its Group Head, North-East, Olayinka Obikanye said the bank attaches premium to health growth and as such, would continue to dare the odds to ensure quality health delivery across the country.

According to him: “Polaris Bank recognises the role of good health services in the communities where it has presence and contributes to the global fight against major health issues and challenges particularly those common to the areas where it has its business operations.”

He noted that the hydraulic beds would “enhance patients management and make life easy for recuperating patients.

“Among several of the uses of this special and state of the art hydraulic beds is its capability in helping patients to turn over easily, relieve paralyzed patients’ body bruising and effectively protect patients from decubitus,” Mr. Obikanye, who represented the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, explained.

This gesture, Mr. Obikanye said is in adherence to Sustainable Development Goals, especially goal number three which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

He also noted that it is in line with one of the bank’s CSR strategic pillars of health and in an effort to cement the partnership between the two institutions.

The Polaris Bank Group Head at the occasion reiterated the positive and mutually beneficial relationship that has existed between FTH and Polaris Bank which according to him, spanned over 15 years.

Responding, the Chief Medical Director of FTH, Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi expressed his appreciation as well as that of the management of the Teaching Hospital to Polaris Bank for the gesture, which he said was timely.

He said: “To us here, it (the presentation) is great because it came when we just extended our delivery rooms”.

“The hydraulic/electric beds are state-of-the-art, and we appreciate Polaris Bank’s magnanimous donation beyond expression. We pray and hope that the bank will still come to our aid when called upon again,” he remarked.

The Medical Director further affirmed that the presentation of the special beds would enable the Teaching hospital to further deliver seamlessly on critical clinical services.

