Every child is endowed with special character traits and abilities. These strengths most times do not always manifest fully during a child’s developmental stage until parents and other adults in a child’s life put in efforts to nurture these character traits. Although some parents begin to notice peculiar attributes about their children early in life, for instance, their ability to sing, dance, lead, coordinate, run, swim, read, etc., other parents do take a while to recognize these abilities in their kids.

While many have long debated whether “nature” or “nurture” plays a stronger role in child development, available reports and data show that the totality of a sound and well-adapted person is a product of both nature and nurture. What a child experiences and is exposed to interacts with his or her underlying biological makeup. Learning and development for young children are both rapid and cumulative, continuously laying a foundation for later learning. These and related insights emerging from research have strong implications for settings where young children are cared for and educated.

Also, nutrition is invaluable when it comes to ensuring that both the physical and physiological aspects of children are developed. Some physical and physiological underdevelopment in children is associated with malnutrition. Poor diet, frequent illness, and inadequate or inattentive care for young children can lead to malnutrition. What we eat, and when we eat it is a vital aspect of human growth. Suitable nutrition is an

important factor influencing growth and immunity. Children need sufficient amount of calciums, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals, and fibre in their daily diets. Each of these nutrients has a vital role in the all-around growth and development of children.

Therefore, as part of a well-planned proactive response to the needs of consumers, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) commemorates the 2022 Children’s Day in an impactful way through an advocacy campaign themed ‘Feed Their Amazing’. This is an advocacy project that solicits healthy feeding for holistic child growth. From dancing to singing, piano playing, golfing, and swimming, these are some known human character traits that require a certain level of nurturing and healthy eating for their actualization. FMN through the ‘Feed their Amazing’ campaign advocates for parents to identify and feed their children’s amazing.

For over six decades, the Group has been championing growth in the FMCG industry as an integrated food and agro-allied company and manufacturer of superior quality products. FMN owns the iconic Golden Penny brand and has orchestrated a series of wholesome nutritious food products for the consuming pleasure of many.

In a bid to ensure that parents have access to nutritious food for themselves and their children, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) through its core purpose of feeding the Nation every day proactively created Amaizing Day breakfast cereal mostly for children.

Amaizing Day breakfast cereal is a soft-flake instant breakfast cereal made from the right combination of nutritious natural ingredients which are Whole Maize, pure Soya Bean flour, and Cassava flour. It is also prepared with Vitamins and Minerals that support the growth and development of a healthy body, sound mind, strong bones, and sharp eyes.

Amaizing Day breakfast cereal is exceedingly fortified with four key nutrients (the power of 4) needed for a child’s mental and physical development as listed below:

Calcium, for bone health. Amaizing Day breakfast cereal is richly fortified with calcium and thus should be every mother’s breakfast choice for their children to help build their bones, body, and mind.

Protein, for growth and maintenance of body cells and tissues. Golden Penny’s Amaizing Day cereal is a sure source of protein for children. Parents who feed their children Amaizing Day breakfast cereal get to see them identify and manifest their ‘amazing’ early in life.

Dietary Fibre, for easy digestion: Dietary fiber is an essential part of a healthful diet. Golden Penny now brought this goodness to every parent’s doorstep through its superior quality breakfast cereal, Amaizing Day. As a wholesome source of Dietary Fibre, Amaizing Day breakfast cereal is designed to afford kids an opportunity for a

wholesome meal in every pack.

Vitamin A, for clearer Vision: it helps form and maintains healthy teeth, skeletal and soft tissue, mucus membranes, and skin. It is also known as retinol because it produces pigments in the retina of the eye. Amaizing Day breakfast cereal is richly fortified with Vitamin A that promotes good eyesight for children, and for stronger and sharper vision.

Instilling healthy eating habits and providing good nutritional choices in children are extremely important to ensure holistic development. FMN believes that every child is endowed with innate capabilities that need to be properly groomed and fed to ensure the full manifestation of these traits. It is therefore pertinent that parents identify these unique abilities in their children and afford them amazing nutritional meals like the Amaizing Day breakfast cereal to help nurture these traits and grow their amazing physiological traits fostering individual productivity and balanced societal adaptation as productive Citizens.

