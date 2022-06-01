It’s an intercontinental titanic battle today, June 1 at the Wembley Stadium as the Copa América (CONMEBOL) 2021 winners, Argentina square up against the European champions, (UEFA EURO 2020 victors) Italy in the 2022 Finalissima.
The Wembley match presents an opportunity for the Azzuri to redeem their pride after their disappointing FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign but the La Albiceleste will equally be at their best to keep their own pride intact.
The Finalissima will see the winners of the European Championship Italy face off against the Copa America Champions Argentina in a one-off fixture at the Wembley Stadium.
