The 2023 presidential election, coming at a critical stage of Nigeria’s democratic life, presents a unique opportunity for the vast sleeping majority, the youths to awake.
For several decades, the youthful majority who constitute over 86 percent of Nigeria’s adult population, have been either absent or relegated to the background as far as the topmost echelon of leadership position of the country is concerned.
Due to their long slumber, they have wittingly or unwittingly allowed the minority older segment of the population to continue to monopolize leadership positions and determine their future. But the question that agitates the mind is how long will the majority youths continue to sleep while the state of affairs in the country continue to degenerate from bad to worse?
National Youth Vote Movement (NYVM) believes the time is now for the youths to rise up and steer Nigeria to a secure and prosperous era. Check out the information and statistics below to find out why youth presidency is attainable in 2023👇🏾:
