Nobody will pass off a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to KENYA with the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7. So if you are still thinking, dreaming, waiting, or thinking you have enough time, then you are wasting time because this promo is ending on the 7th of June.

Do we have your attention? Here’s how to participate.

There are two ways to participate in this promo: offline and online. For offline, all you need to do is:

1. Visit a TECNO store nearest to you.

2. Purchase a TECNO CAMON 18 or Phantom X smartphone and get a raffle ticket which qualifies you for a chance to become one of the lucky winners. There’s more. You will get an instant gift when you buy any POP 5 GO, POVA NEO, or SPARK 8P.

For the online it gets more interesting, all you have to do is:

1. Choose any of the songs performed by your favorite contestant in the Nigerian Idol Season 7 show.

2. Using a TECNO CAMON 18, record a one-minute video of yourself singing the song.

3. Use the hashtag #TECNOWinATripPromo #TECNOHomeEdition on your social media pages on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

4. Invite your family and friends to like the video and show their support.

And that is it. You stand a chance of being one of the three winners to travel to Kenya with a celebrity as your closest buddy. Don’t miss this opportunity to make that secret of yours come true. Rush to a nearby TECNO authorized dealer store now and buy yourself any of the CAMON 18 series, and if you own one already, whip out that CAMON 18 and start singing!!! Fortune favors the bold.