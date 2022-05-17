Peace Mass Transit upgrades by retraining drivers for improved service, highway safety

Determined to consolidate its position as a leading operator in Nigeria’s road transport sector, Peace

Mass Transit (PMT) has commenced its regular training and retraining programme for drivers

engaged in its fleet. The exercise which got underway Tuesday, May 17 continues for one month.

The training and retraining programme is designed to cover all drivers in the PMT fleet.

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) are overseeing the main session for

participants while PMT Safety Manager, Sunday Igwegbe, takes them through the other routines.

Also included in the programme are regular safety refresher courses for the drivers, which the PMT

Management takes seriously as an exercise that entails compulsory participation.

Over the month -long duration of the training and retraining sessions, all drivers are expected to

check in in batches and be taken through regular and specialist routines, as a form of recertification.

Part of what Mr. Igwegbe and other facilitators are specifically cross-checking and verifying during

the sessions is the possession of valid and updated driving licences by the drivers.

On their part, the FRSC officers take the PMT drivers through safety routines like fire emergency

reactions, highway codes, eye sight checks and general road safety procedures.

At the flag off session, the Safety Manager Igwegbe expressed satisfaction with drivers’ response to

the programme, assuring that the company was not about to lower its high safety standards to

accommodate any recalcitrant driver.

“We have no tolerance for carelessness because human lives are involved”, Igwegbe stated. “We

train and retrain them regularly because, over time, there might be the temptation for some to try

to take things of safety for granted…But we don’t allow that, so, despite the logistics implications,

we do these trainings regularly “, he added