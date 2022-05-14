So much action as the 2021/2022 season of the English Premier League (EPL) inches gloriously to the finishing line. Get involved. With two games to go and it is not yet settled which team would be crowned champions – Manchester City or Liverpool? Also going down wire is the battle for the top four spots. One between Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs must drop out of top four – Which?

Yes, it is certain that either of Manchester City or Liverpool would be crowned the Champions. But the two teams are going neck for neck yet again with City having an edge – But what if Liverpool wins two and City stumbles? Following its 5-1 whitewash of Wolves on Wednesday, the Sky Blues lead Liverpool by three points cushioned with a +7 edge in goal difference. City needs four points from her two remaining games to cart home the trophy irrespective of Liverpool’s results but anything can happen as various teams battle for different reasons.

The battle for the crown at the top is as intense as that of survival at the bottom and that makes the games hard to predict. Watford and Norwich City have already been relegated but they can still be perfect spoilers. One more team between Everton, Burnley and Leeds will go down with Watford and Norwich and that makes the three teams more dangerous to confront.

