An icon, NSA HARRISON goes home!
With heavy hearts but in total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing away of our dearly beloved Mentor, Leader, Boss, Colleague, Friend and Member, Mr. Nsa Harrison (NH) on Monday, April 18,2022.
NH was the Senior Partner of Price Waterhouse Nigeria from 1986 to 1998 when the firm merged with Coopers & Lybrand to form PWC. He also served as Senior Partner of PwC Nigeria from 1998 to 2004.
He was a model professional and he impacted positively the career and indeed the lives of those of us that were privileged to work with him.
He had a good heart, an incredible sense of humour and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Ronke Harrison, children and grandchildren.
Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes:
Venue: The Trinity Church, Zion Center, Trinity Avenue by Water Corporation Drive, Off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island.
Date: Tuesday May 3, 2022.
Time: 4:00pm
Funeral Service:
Date: Wednesday May 4, 2022
May his beloved soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.
Time: 10:00am
Signed: Chief Henry Chukwuma Okolo | Mr. Mike Chukwu
Signed: | For: PW NIGERIA ALUMNI
