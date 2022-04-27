FMN launches first wholly made-in-Nigeria brown sugar

… Promises to revolutionise the sector with Sunti Brown Sugar

April 2022, Lagos Nigeria. To further strengthen its local production footprint in Nigeria and reaffirm its commitment to the backward integration strategy of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan, and the overall growth vision of the Sugar industry in the country, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (referred to as “Flour Mills “or “FMN”), Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and agro-allied group has announced the launch of its Sunti Brown

Sugar.

Sunti Brown Sugar is manufactured in Sunti, Niger State and it is fully indigenous, with sugarcane grown, harvested, and processed locally. The premium quality brown sugar is fortified with Vitamin A and other additional nutritional benefits which will create an affinity between consumers and made-in-Nigeria products whilst keeping with the brand’s message of “at the heart of Nigeria”.

FMN has established itself as a formidable player in the sugar sector through the success of the Golden Penny pure white refined sugar, which is renowned for its sweetness. The launch of the Sunti brown sugar aligns with the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan which aims to increase the domestic production of sugar to meet the 1.7 Million

Metric Tonnes (MMT) demand. Sunti Brown Sugar will enable Nigeria attain self-sufficiency in sugar production by growing the required local capacity to meet the demand for sugar which will stem the tide of unbridled importation of sugar and its by- products.

Speaking on the launch, Omoboyede Olusanya, the Group Managing Director of FMN Plc, disclosed that by investing in Nigeria’s sugar value chain, FMN empowers the local host communities, enriching the lives of natives through communal investments. In his words, “Currently Nigeria’s sugar industry only meets about 2% of the nation’s demand.

FMN’s commitment to improving the supply value chain through backward integration not only solves issues arising from food insecurity due to our sugar import dependence.

It also provides employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled labor. Our goal is to build a vibrant sugar sector, one the economy can derive immeasurable benefits from.” he said.

Omoboyede further explained that restoring the nation’s self-sufficiency in the sugar sector requires a conducive policy environment which the Government has provided through the Backward Integration Programme as well as the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan.

Also speaking on the announcement, Devlin Hainsworth, Managing Director Food, FMN Plc revealed that the company has a history of creating innovate products loved by consumers. “Although this is not our first foray into sugar production, the launch of Sunti Brown sugar diversifies our product portfolio catering to the unique needs of our consumers. The revolutionary product is a first of its kind, it is the only brown sugar fully made in Nigeria,” Devlin explained.

FMN continues to demonstrate its commitment to the growth of the sugar sector through projects such as the N64 billion investment in the Sunti Golden Sugar estate which spans over 22,000 hectares of land.

About Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc

Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and Agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan- Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and Agro-allied group.

FMN group strives in its purpose to “Feed the Nation, Everyday” through its five-core food value chains: Grains, Sweeteners, Oils and Fats, Proteins, and Starches. FMN creates value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world- class processing facilities across Nigeria and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers”.