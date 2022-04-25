Polaris Bank Limited has reaffirmed its commitment towards improving the standard of education in Nigeria through its Corporate Social Responsibility interventions.

The Bank made the commitment in Eruwa, Oyo State on Thursday at the presentation of a cheque of N2million to the management of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa.

Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Ibadan Business Area, Mrs. Adebukola Ogidan, stated that, Polaris Bank and Adeseun Ogundoyin, Polytechnic, (formerly Ibadan Polytechnic, Ogundoyin Campus, Eruwa) have come a long way spanning decades in business relationship.

Mrs. Ogidan explained that, “Following the cordial and mutually-beneficial relationship that has existed between the two great institutions, management of Polaris Bank deemed it fit to contribute to strengthening the bursary and administrative operations of the school through provision of modern office equipment and tools.”

“We are considering this partnership for the long term benefit, and not just for the profits alone. We want to give back in our own little way, in line with the Bank’s CSR strategic pillar of Education to ensure the sustainability of both the school and Polaris Bank,” she added.

The Regional Boss, who represented Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, said, “Today, in furtherance to Sustainable Development Goal number 4, that focuses on quality education for all, we make this presentation to give back to the society, especially for institutions like Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic.”

Mrs. Ogidan also used the opportunity to urge staff of the Polytechnic to take advantage of value-adding products and services the Bank offers like; Polaris Salary Advance that could enable them access up to 50% of their salary as quick cash to sort pressing issues before payday. Students, according to the Banker, could also open CampusPlus Account to access mouth-watering incentives, while business owners could secure funding to run their business or use to acquire assets through Polaris Business Loans.

“Polaris Bank will continue to contribute to the growth of the Polytechnic and the local economy of Eruwa by providing efficient and adequate banking services to staff, students of the Polytechnic Community and residents of Eruwa town,” Mrs Ogidan assured.

Continuing she disclosed that the Bank, “has made similar donations and a lots more interventions across institutions of higher learning in Nigeria. We recently donated towards construction of distance learning center in Kwara State Polytechnic; we did for University of Maiduguri, University of Ibadan, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTEC) Ogbomoso, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to mention a few.

In his response, the Acting Rector of the school, Dr. Gbade Akinteye, welcomed the Bank, saying that it was the first time such was happening in the school. After receiving the cheque, he thanked the management of the Bank for supporting the school, noting and further appreciating the long term relationship between the two institutions.

Dr. Akinteye noted that the school would always be open to receiving more from Polaris Bank to help it meet its numerous needs.