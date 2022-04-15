Bet9ja announces special bonanza, rewards customers with over 1 billion naira in bonuses.

Nigeria’s leading and foremost sports betting company, Bet9ja is pleased to announce that the betting site is back up and running. Customers can now go ahead and conduct their business seamlessly, without any hassle or concerns.

As earlier promised, Bet9ja is set to appreciate its customers for their unwavering support and patience through the past weeks.

The company has allocated over a billion naira in giveaways and bonuses in a never-before-seen reward scheme for the benefit of loyal consumers during this week, in what they have called the Back Stronger Bonus Bonanza in which consumers get to enjoy bonuses for Champions League games on Tuesday and Wednesday, Europa League game bonuses on Thursday as well as Casino bonuses.

This gesture is set to show appreciation to its teeming customers who over the past few days had to deal with the inconvenience of not being able to access their accounts or place bets on the nation’s premier betting platform – bet9ja.com.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these mouth-watering freebies.

CEO and Co-Founder, Mr. Ayo Ojuroye reiterated that “once again, we sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused, as a business, we will always be committed to serving you better and providing you with the highest standards of professional service”.

Promo started on April 12, 2022 and will end on April 17, 2022.