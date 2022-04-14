A former governor of Gombe State, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) has commenced the distribution of 500 tricycles (Keke Napep) and 1000 motorcycles to his constituents in Gombe Central Senatorial District.

According to Goje, the gesture was part of his effort to fight poverty while empowering the masses in his constituency and it was to create job opportunities for youths in the area.

The Senator who was represented by the former Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadeeq Kurba, during distribution in Gombe, explained that the donation was borne out of his quest for community empowerment to support youths and women in the constituency.

He said, “the donation of 1000 units of motorcycles and 500 units of tricycles that came in today is one among thousands of gifts that we have been dashing to the people of Gombe Central”.

Goje added stating that over 5000 members of his constituency have so far benefited from his empowerment program which included the zero-hunger project and funds distributed for use as capital as well as foodstuff distributed at the starting of this Ramadan.

He said, “these items were given out to each of the beneficiaries free of charge, it is not a loan or a facility from anybody and nobody is expected to be settled or compensated by any beneficiary”.

Rose Danjuma, one of the beneficiaries of the tricycles said that her joy knows no bounds while stating that the last time her family was made happy was when Senator Goje was serving as the Governor of Gombe state.

She told newsmen that the Keke Napep given to her will help in supporting her family and other relatives.

“Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje is a true hero in the area of fighting poverty in our community,” he said.

For Muhammad Sarkiwa Umar of Kombani ward in Akko Local Government, the motorcycle given to him will bring succor to him and boost his farming business.

“No word can be used to express my joy for this gift, but one thing that I am sure of is that Goje has truly helped me and that God will bless abundantly,” he said.