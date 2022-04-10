Following the recent unjustified criminal cyber attack on its platform, the management of Bet9ja has restated its assurance that all accounts, data and funds of its clients are secure. The assurance was given through a CEO statement by Ayo Ojuroye, Co-Founder of Bet9ja. The statement read in full:

“The past few days have been challenging for us as a business. In the early hours of Wednesday, April 6, 2022 we suffered an unprovoked and unjustified sophisticated criminal cyber-attack on our platform.

Many of our customers and stakeholders have had to deal with the inconvenience of not being able to access their accounts or place bets on the bet9ja.com platform. On behalf of the management and every member of the team, I would like to apologise for this and express that we deeply regret this situation.

We can confirm that the ransomware attack came from the Blackcat Group. You can find information about the cyber criminal organisation online.

As a result of the significant attack on our platform, we have taken steps to reduce and mitigate any risk to our network systems & operations. We have deployed international cyber security and forensic experts to help us analyse and improve our network security and strengthen our operations to be more resilient and secure.

As Nigeria’s leading and foremost sports betting company, we want to assure you that we have taken these steps because we know the importance of protecting you, our customers. I want to assure you that your data is safe and your funds are intact. The security of your personal data is not compromised even with these attacks.

We are doing everything to get back up in a phased approach. The team has since been working relentlessly to achieve this objectives.

At this time, I want to particularly extend a great deal of appreciation to our agents, for sticking with us through this difficult time, they are truly the best-in-class. To our stakeholders, National and State lotteries board and most importantly our loyal customers, we see your support all over social media, we are indeed grateful. Once again, we apologise for any inconveniences caused, as a business, we will always be committed to serving you better and providing you with the highest standards of professional service.

While the work continues, I have since directed our marketing team to make compensations readily available and for the first time, I have just approved a never before seen bonus package on the Bet9ja platform that will take effect immediately the site is back up. This is our way of showing appreciation for your unwavering loyalty, patience, and understanding during such a difficult time.

Finally, as a proudly Nigerian business and market leader in our industry, we will not be intimidated, bullied or pressured into submission. At Bet9ja, we are exceptional, we do not claim to have all the answers. Instead, we come together as a community of experts to protect this business we all love as exemplified through our team of professional experts, agents, government stakeholders and loyal customers. This is our culture.

Thank you for your patience, understanding and the loyalty that you have shown through this period, once again you have our strongest assurances that we are in full control of the situation and that all accounts, data, and funds are safe and secure. Our best days still lie ahead.”