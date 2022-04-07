Bet9ja Management has pledged to protect its customers from criminal cyber attack and ensure that all their funds are safe. A statement by the Bet9ja Management said that the betting platform, just like so many market-leading global organisations, has recently become a victim of a sophisticated criminal cyber-attack, which is restricting her customers from having access to the platform.

Bet9ja while assuring that betting platform would bounce back stronger stated:

“We are working tirelessly with our IT Team, independent forensics and cybercrime experts to resolve this.

We take this matter extremely seriously. Our priority is protecting our customers and you have our assurances that your accounts will not be compromised and all your funds are safe.

We apologize for this situation and once back online, we will reward our loyal customers with a truly sensational bonanza of promotions.

We will keep our customers updated with more information. Any information not shared by Bet9ja should not be regarded as credible.

We appreciate your patience and understanding at this difficult time.

We will be back stronger, continuing to provide you with the best-in-class betting experience, as soon as is technically possible.”