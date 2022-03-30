Royalty Academy has over the years carved a niche for itself as a veritable centre of academic excellence in Abuja. Located within the centre of the nation’s capital at the Valencia and Louisiana serene neighbourhoods near Sunnyvale and Suncity, the highly rated Academy runs early education programmes that stretch from nursery through primary to junior and senior secondary schools. The Academy combines the best ambience for learning capped with a healthy environment which offers great opportunities beyond the classroom. It has been consistently rated by education experts and authorities among the top brackets in Abuja and that explains why parents rush there to enroll their kids, students and wards.

On Saturday March 19, Royalty Academy staged its 2022 annual inter-house sports competition. The event lived up to its sublime expectations as a vibrant and colourful occasion. The entire school was agog and electric as the young lads competed for honours in various sports such as march pass, football, basketball, sack race, high jump and several other field and track events. The parents were not left out as they too competed among themselves in some sporting events.

Since 2018 when it graduated its first set of senior secondary students, Royalty Academy has consistently ranked among the top 10 secondary schools in Abuja in terms of its academic programmes, quality of teaching personnel and cumulative performance in both junior and senior secondary school certificate examinations. The consistent excellent performance of the school explains why it is often the first choice of enrollees at all levels from nursery up to senior secondary.

While flagging off the keenly contested inter-house competition, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Academy, Mrs. Aishat A. Abubakar stated: “Royalty Academy strives to support, educate and inspire students to become confident young men and women who will surmount challenges and succeed in various fields of endeavor within the modern day global setting. The Academy is an open and inclusive community of learners serving the need of young people and their families in a competitive multi-cultural environment.

The renowned educationist spoke further: “We want our students to develop curiosity, imagination and self confidence. We strive to ensure that they are compassionate and caring, and thoughtful of others.

“At Royalty Academy, we train our students to be intelligent and proactive as well as focused, result-oriented and responsible. We guide them to aspire to be the best they can be. In other words, we prepare our students to be properly positioned to unleash their potentials as future leaders.

“At Royalty Academy, we believe in quality and holistic education that extends beyond knowledge to deeper understanding and development of the children. So much of that happens through learning experiences, guidance and encouragement provided by our highly qualified, talented and passionate staff who undergo constant updating and higher refresher trainings for maximum benefits of the students and society.

“Through involvement in sports, debating, creative and performing arts, leadership and service, the students discover their talents, creativity, team work, life balance and other practical lessons they will take with them after graduating. It is our logical goal that every student will grow from strength to strength, develop courage and resilience and have a strong sense of self, so they can go on to shape their worlds into successful future. We also believe passionately in coeducational approach where girls and boys learn how to study together,” the amiable proprietress popularly called ‘Her Royal Majesty’ added.

The resourceful and friendly Principal of Royalty Academy, Mr. Igwe Igwe, who coordinates the competent academic workforce imparting scholarly excellence on the young lads at the exceptional school, listed several academic exploits of Royalty Academy dating back to 2015, few years after its founding. Among the feats he cited were the emergence of students of Royalty Academy as the best graduating students in the 2015/2016 and 2017/2018 junior WAEC examinations respectively in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. Igwe attributed the outstanding successes to the school management together with its resilient and highly committed teachers.

Against the background of the superlative performance of Royalty Academy at relatively young age, within its approximately ten years of existence, the management was on course to roll out the drums in celebration at the recent inter-house competition. The sporting event attracted many important personalities including special guests, parents, well wishers and friends of the proprietress, Mrs. Aishat Abubakar and her charismatic husband, Mr. Abubakar Jijiwa. One of the special guests, Mr. Haruna Haggai Gutap showered encomiums on the management and staff of Royalty Academy for the high academic, moral and physical standard of the school.

“I am particularly impressed with the high standard of discipline and excellent academic records of Royalty Academy. As someone who has been associated with this school through the founder, for some years, I can attest that the atmosphere here is that of a close knit family where the students, staff, management and parents interact seamlessly to achieve the central objective of impacting comprehensive attitudinal, intellectual and sound education on all the budding stars of this amazing centre of learning. I am truly fascinated and strongly recommend Royalty Academy to all those who want the best education for their children,” Haruna Gutap stated.

The Yellow House emerged the overall winners in the inter-house sports competition while the Red House was the runner up with the Green House settling for the bronze. The Blue House finished fourth. Enquiries about Royalty Academy including admission matters can be made through any of these contacts: +234 8136899494; 08071378996