Xiaomi has announced the debut of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G complementing its popular Redmi Note 11 Series with more 5G power and making next-gen connectivity accessible to more consumers. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available from Tuesday March 29 in Nigeria market.

With the launch of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi is pushing the legacy of Redmi Note Series one step further by delivering a performance that exceeds expectations. Featuring 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge and an ultra-clear 108MP camera, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sets a new standard in the segment.

As the first-ever Redmi smartphone equipped with 120W wired charging, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G charges its 4,500mAh battery to 100% in merely 15 mins.1 Built with industry-leading dual charge pumps to deliver the blazingly fast charging speed, the device also ensures charging safety and stability with more than 40 safety features, as well as attaining TÜV Rheinland’s Safe Fast-Charge System certification.

Raising the bar for a flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G again features a 108MP primary camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP telemacro camera. The main camera features a Samsung HM2 sensor and dual native ISO, allowing you to capture every moment in high resolution and true-to-life details, even in low light conditions. The device also comes with a 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate that makes scrolling and swiping a treat for your eyes.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G takes your mobile performance to a whole new level thanks to its energy-efficient 6nm process.

Quick Specs:

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 Display 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Up to 360Hz touch sampling rate

Wide Color Gamut (supports DCI-P3)

Sunlight display, Reading mode 3.0

Resolution: 2400x1080

Brightness: HBM 700 nits (typ), 1200 nits peak brightness (typ) Rear Camera 108MP main camera 丨 8MP ultra-wide angle camera 丨 2MP macro camera Front Camera 16MP Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery丨 120W HyperCharge | 120W in-box charger Audio & Haptics Super linear dual speakers

SOUND BY JBL | Hi-Res Audio | Hi-Res Audio Wireless | Dolby Atmos®

3.5mm headphone jack Unlock Side fingerprint sensor; AI Face Unlock System MIUI 12.5 Color Graphite Gray, Star Blue, Forest Green Dimension & Weight 163.65mm x 76.19mm x 8.34mm

204g Variant 8GB+256GB

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 3 globally in the third quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 400 million smart devices connected to its platform as of September 30, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Xiaomi Nigeria

Xiaomi has been in the Nigerian market since 2019. Xiaomi is actively expanding its networks through mobile operators and online distributors to increase the availability of their devices at multiple touchpoints. Their ultimate goal is to establish stores across the country.

Xiaomi is committed to bringing the very best smart technology into Nigeria, and is set to expand their repertoire of smartphones and AIoT over the coming months. Xiaomi’s mandate is to supply Nigerians from all walks of life with the smart, innovative technology they need to live a better life.

For more information about the company, please visit www.facebook.com/XiaomiNigeria/